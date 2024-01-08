Man, 37, appears in court in connection with alleged murder bid in Glenrothes

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

Andrew Mooney appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon.

It follows an alleged incident in the South Street area of Glenrothes at around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 21.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Remanded

Mooney, of Rutherglen, Glasgow, appeared in court to face a charge of assault to severe assault injury, impairment, danger to life, and attempted murder.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is due within eight days.

