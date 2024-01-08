Monday court round-up — Deadly Covid tester and a tale of two pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Deadly Covid tester and a tale of two pubs

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
A Broughty Ferry man who drunkenly smashed one pub’s windows and drove home from another pub while over the limit early the next week later has been ordered to save up compensation cash.

Richard Grieve returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court this week after pleading guilty to vandalism, threatening or abusive behaviour and failing to provide police with a breath sample.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said that Grieve and another man arrived at the Eagle Coaching Inn in Broughty Ferry just before 11.45pm on August 13, but were refused entry due to them being barred on a previous occasion.

The Eagle Coaching Inn, Broughty Ferry.

Grieve was caught on CCTV returning to the pub at 4.20am with a hammer and using it to smash three windows and strike a door.

In total, he caused £700 worth of damage.

On the evening of August 15, he attended at the Stag’s Head bar in Carnoustie where he was drinking and initially causing no problems.

He had left his vehicle outside.

After breifly leaving, he attempted to re-enter the bar at 12.15am, but was told it was closed.

The Stag’s Head in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

He was asked to leave but told the barmaid to “F*** off.”

When told police would be phoned, the 38-year-old of Castleroy Road in Broughty Ferry, said: “You know what happens to grasses” and told her he would “get her battered.”

He went outside and held up a bottle of gin, gesticulating as though he was going to throw it through a window.

Police caught up with Grieve just after 1.15am when they pulled over his vehicle. He failed to provide two breath samples.

Solicitor Nick Whelan explained that at West Bell Street HQ, his client managed a single sample which showed a reading of 46 mics, just over double the limit.

The court heard that in 2011, Grieve accumulated convictions for failing to provide a breath samples and also for driving or attempting to drive whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Mr Whelan said: “He himself now recognises he had a problem with alcohol at the time.

“He spoke with his GP.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until April 4 and told Grieve, who will start work as a landscape gardener next month, to begin saving up for a compensation order.

More time for takeaway raider

A gunman who abducted a woman during a terrifying raid on a Perthshire takeaway will spend more time behind bars after he was caught with contraband in his cell.

Nicholas McGurk targeted Brodie’s fish and chip shop in Coupar Angus just days after he was freed from prison in 2016.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he confronted owner Alex Wong at the town centre shop, held a knife to his throat, before binding his hands with cable ties.

McGurk, from Glasgow, then tied up a woman in the takeaway and forced her into Mr Wong’s car.

Brodie’s Fish and Chip shop never re-opened after the raid

The woman escaped when the McGurk crashed, but was so scared she fainted.
In February 2017, McGurk admitted charges of assault, abduction and robbery and was jailed for nine years.

The 39-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a illicit SIM card while serving at HMP Perth in June last year.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said that officers checked the accused’s cell at 7.10am and found a prison service-issued mobile, with an unauthorised SIM card inside.

“He complied fully with prison staff,” she said.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said McGurk’s earliest release date was in 2025.

“He is hoping to be transferred to Castle Huntly,” he said.

The court heard McGurk was using the SIM to keep in touch with his family, after his mother was involved in a serious car crash.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed a consecutive two month sentence.

Justice rant

A Fife cannabis dealer told a court “the justice system is f***ed” as he was jailed over a racist clash with police.

Aaron Kyle had been previously sentenced for being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at an address in Lochgelly High Street in June 2019.

Aaron Kyle. Image: Facebook

But Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he had only completed 29 of the 300 unpaid work hours he was ordered to do as part of a community payback order (CPO).

Kyle further admitted refusing to provide a breath sample to police and failing to identify a car driver alleged to have been under the influence in Cowdenbeath’s Hall Street on December 5 2021.

Full story here

Liquid assault

A 48-year-old man poured liquid over a woman during a brutal attack in Fife.

Darren Stephen pled guilty to kicking and punching his victim when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

On May 9, he assaulted the woman at an address in Waverley Place, Lochore, by pushing her on the body, causing her to strike her head against a wall and fall to the floor.

He also kicked and punched her on the body and repeatedly forced open a door causing her to fall to the floor.

Court papers state he then kicked her on the body and “poured a liquid” over her to her injury.

On the same date Stephen also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by acting in a threatening and aggressive manner towards the same woman.

He repeatedly shouted and swore at her and made offensive comments, and threw various objects around a room.

Both crimes were aggravated by involving abuse of a partner or former partner.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Stephen, of Segal House in Segal Place, Dunfermline, until February 7 to obtain background reports.

His bail was continued meantime.

Killer caught with Covid test weapon

A Dundee murderer will not serve extra time behind bars after he was caught with a deadly weapon made from part of a Covid testing kit.

Thomas Henderson was found with the handcrafted blade while waiting trial for the murder of father-of-two Lee Small.

Thomas Henderson at Dundee High Court. Image: DCT Media

Henderson, 32, admitted the killing and was jailed for life in May last year.

He was told he must serve at least 18 years in jail.

The killer returned to the dock via video at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possession of a sharply pointed weapon on March 1 2023.

Full story here

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

