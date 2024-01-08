Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth

Thomas Henderson was handed the makeshift weapon by another inmate after he was assaulted.

By Jamie Buchan
Thomas Henderson was jailed at Dundee High Court
A Dundee murderer will not serve extra time behind bars after he was caught with a deadly weapon made from part of a Covid testing kit.

Thomas Henderson was found with the handcrafted blade while waiting trial for the murder of father-of-two Lee Small.

Henderson, 32, admitted the killing and was jailed for life in May last year.

He was told he must serve at least 18 years in jail.

The killer returned to the dock via video at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possession of a sharply pointed weapon on March 1 2023.

Assaulted

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the weapon was discovered during a routine search of Henderson’s cell.

“The accused was the sole occupant of the cell at the time,” she said.

“During the search, prison officers found a metal screw attached to a piece of plastic.”

The weapon was found inside Henderson’s cell. Image shows typical room at HMP Perth.

She said the screw was about one-and-a-half inches long and was stuck to a plastic Covid tester.

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said that his client had been assaulted while on remand.

“He was attacked with some kind of weapon, which left a scar on his face,” he said.

“Someone had handed this item to him.

Lee Small died from a knife wound to his neck.

“He took it because he was in a bad place at the time.

“But since this incident, he has settled down.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland jailed Henderson for two months, but the jail time will run concurrently alongside his life sentence.

Killed by neck wound

Henderson and co-accused Michael King killed Lee Small after gaining entry to his flat in Ballindean Terrace by pretending they wanted to buy drugs.

Mr Small, 40, died within minutes after suffering an “unsurvivable” knife wound to the left side of his neck.

Thomas Henderson and Michael King leave Dundee High Court
King was jailed for 10 years and nine months after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Lord Mulholland told the pair at the High Court in Edinburgh: “This was an appalling crime.”

He said: “By your actions you have taken the life of another man and you will both pay a heavy price for that.”

The High Court in Dundee heard how Henderson and King were spotted getting rid of their knife and bloody clothes in a wheelie bin at a nearby garden.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

