Courts Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans Murderer Thomas Henderson and Michael King, who admitted culpable homicide, have been told to expect lengthy jail terms. By Paul Malik April 28 2023, 2.49pm Share Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4346014/dundee-murder-lee-small/ Copy Link Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]