Hunt for men in balaclavas after stolen Dundee motorbike crashes with taxi

Police are hunting for men in balaclavas after a stolen motorbike crashed with a taxi in Dundee.

A black and green Lexmoto Venom motorbike was stolen from High Street in Lochee sometime between 9am and 8pm on Friday.

The following day, at around 6.30pm, the bike collided with a taxi on Milnbank Road at the junction with Rosefield Street.

Three young men wearing black balaclavas then made off on foot.

Officers searched the area, however the men were not found.

Police Scotland has now issued an appeal for witnesses and is seeking dashcam footage.

Constable Jennifer Speid of Lochee Police Station said: “Inquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who may have seen the motorbike or witnessed the crash to come forward.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the riders of the motorbike or to anyone passing who may have dashcam footage.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland, quoting incident 3220 of January 5.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.