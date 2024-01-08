Hunt for men in balaclavas after stolen Dundee motorbike crashes with taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hunt for men in balaclavas after stolen Dundee motorbike crashes with taxi

The bike was stolen from High Street in Lochee on Friday.

By Andrew Robson
stolen motorbike crashes with taxi in Dundee on Milnbank Road
The bike collided with a taxi on Milnbank Road.

Police are hunting for men in balaclavas after a stolen motorbike crashed with a taxi in Dundee.

A black and green Lexmoto Venom motorbike was stolen from High Street in Lochee sometime between 9am and 8pm on Friday.

The following day, at around 6.30pm, the bike collided with a taxi on Milnbank Road at the junction with Rosefield Street.

Three young men wearing black balaclavas then made off on foot.

Officers searched the area, however the men were not found.

Police appeal after stolen motorbike crashes with taxi in Dundee

Police Scotland has now issued an appeal for witnesses and is seeking dashcam footage.

Constable Jennifer Speid of Lochee Police Station said: “Inquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who may have seen the motorbike or witnessed the crash to come forward.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the riders of the motorbike or to anyone passing who may have dashcam footage.

“Any information can be passed to Police Scotland, quoting incident 3220 of January 5.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

More from Dundee

To go with story by Alan Richardson. Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused Picture shows; Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/04/2023
Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth
Council Tax debt Dundee
Revealed: List of Dundee addresses where most council tax is owed
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars in Dundee and Perth - then…
Hilltown, Dundee.
Man, 38, charged after Dundee 'disturbance' leaves man in hospital
Police in Turriff Street in Dundee.
Man, 23, charged after officer injured in Dundee
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Ninewells worker charged with theft at hospital on Hogmanay
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee man attacked shopkeeper during racist tirade at Whitfield post office
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
6
An XL Bully dog.
Safety fears over XL Bullies rehomed in Dundee from England and Wales
5
Crash Craigie Avenue, Dundee
Woman injured in two-car crash on busy Dundee street