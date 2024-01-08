Lochgelly drug dealer jailed over anti-English clash with police after suspected drink-drive smash

A Fife cannabis dealer told a court “the justice system is f***ed” as he was jailed over a racist clash with police.

Aaron Kyle had been previously sentenced for being concerned in the supply of the class B drug at an address in Lochgelly High Street in June 2019.

But Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he had only completed 29 of the 300 unpaid work hours he was ordered to do as part of a community payback order (CPO).

Kyle further admitted refusing to provide a breath sample to police and failing to identify a car driver alleged to have been under the influence in Cowdenbeath’s Hall Street on December 5 2021.

Anti-English slur

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said police were called to a report of a suspected drink-driving incident in the early hours and located the vehicle.

Ms Stevenson said Kyle approached the police vehicle and shouted: “What are you going to do about it?”.

He was told by officers there had been a collision and his car matched the description of a vehicle involved.

Kyle confirmed his name but refused to provide further information.

The fiscal depute said: “He was required to identify the driver of the vehicle and replied ‘f*** knows’.

“He was then requested to provide a breath sample, which he refused, and continued to be verbally abuse.”

The fiscal said Kyle then called one of the constables “an English c***” on numerous occasions.

He was arrested and continued to shout abuse at police when he arrived at Dunfermline police station.

Alcohol fuelled

Kyle, of Dundas Street, Lochgelly, pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner by shouting, swearing and making derogatory comments.

He admitted another charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the police station.

The 38-year-old appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Kyle he was “fortunate” to be put on a community payback order for the drugs crime.

He revoked the CPO and jailed Kyle for a total of 324 days – 243 days for the drugs offence and 81 days for abusing police.

The sheriff also fined him £900 in relation to the Road Traffic Act matters and handed him an 11-month driving ban.

Responding from the dock, Kyle said: “What happened to the person that was driving? Nothing happened to him. The justice system is f***ed”.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Kyle accepted he was aware of who the driver was and did not provide details when required, and that his behaviour was fuelled by alcohol.

In relation to the CPO breach, Ms Allan said Kyle had prioritised family matters and felt unable to attend unpaid work but that his position now is he could comply with unpaid work.

The solicitor had argued for a non-custodial sentence.

