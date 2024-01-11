Harry the heron becomes Pitlochry’s hottest tourist attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Harry the heron becomes Pitlochry’s hottest tourist attraction

'He is a bit of a legend in Pitlochry at the moment.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Harry the heron enjoying the January weather in the beer garden of the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry.
The heron enjoying the January weather in the beer garden of the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry. Image: Helen Owens

With its unique light show, alluring distilleries, world-renowned forests, glut of cafes and plethora of vantage points, Pitlochry attracts visitors from far and wide.

Now the prestigious Highland Perthshire town can add yet another tourist attraction to its already heaving list.

A heron.

Affectionately named Harry by locals, the long-necked grey bird has been omnipresent in recent weeks.

He has been regularly spotted in the town centre at bus stops, outside pubs and other busy areas.

Harry the heron ‘not scared of people’

“He is not scared of people – they come right up close to him,” said Karen McGrath,  who was confronted – peacefully – by the heron before work last Friday.

Karen is an events coordinator for Balhousie Care Group.

Harry the Heron in Pitlochry.
Harry is said to enjoy human company. Image: Bruce McEwen

“At just after 8am I walked to the back entrance of the care home and the heron was at the door,” she recalled.

“It gave me a fright because I didn’t know how I was going to get in.

“Then later on it was sitting in one of the unit’s gardens at the gazebo.

“One of the carers says she hears it every morning so it must be around here.

“It comes here early in the morning when nobody can really see it.”

“The joke is that he is here on-time more often than half the staff,” said Karen’s work colleague Julie McEwen.

Pitlochry residents share photos of ‘legend’

Residents have been sharing photos and sightings of Harry on Facebook page Pitlochry Now.

He has been snapped on the bus stop opposite Fishers’ Hotel, in the beer garden outside the Old Mill Inn and near the dam.

Harry the Heron at the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry.
At the Old Mill Inn. Image: Helen Owens
Harry the Heron at Pitlochry Dam.
At Pitlochry Dam. Image: Salene Scougall

“He is always sat outside opposite Fisher’s,” Karen added.

“It’s nice to see. He is a bit of a character.

“He is a tourist attraction now and people are taking selfies with him.

“He is a bit of a legend in Pitlochry at the moment.”

Sequel to the squirrel

It is not the first time that a wild animal has helped Pitlochry’s fame soar.

In September 2022 the town’s Greggs was forced to close for three days after a squirrel became trapped inside the bakery.

At the Old Mill Inn. Image: Helen Owens

“Last time we had the squirrel,” added Karen.

“This time it is the heron.”

An SSPCA spokesperson said a call regarding a heron in Pitlochry was received on January 7, but it was decided that no action needed to be taken.

