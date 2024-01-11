ANDREW LIDDLE: Next XL Bully attack will be down to SNP’s failure to act quickly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Next XL Bully attack will be down to SNP’s failure to act quickly

"Humza Yousaf and the SNP government have been shockingly slow to act -  umming and ahing about a ban while Scotland’s homes and streets have become a dumping ground for unwanted dogs."

Humza Yousaf confirmed the XL Bully ban will be introduced in Scotland. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf confirmed the XL Bully ban will be introduced in Scotland. Image: PA
By Andrew Liddle

Few legislative issues, it is fair to say, can quite capture the popular imagination like whether to ban killer dogs.

Since serious concerns first emerged about XL Bullies last year, social media has been awash with evidence of out-of-control dogs behaving aggressively.

Newspapers have been inundated with horror stories of attacks and bites.

Animal rights activists and campaigners for tighter controls have engaged in an increasingly acrimonious debate over the breed’s future.

Amid this cacophony, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, saw an opportunity not only to act but also show leadership on an issue that became – quite rapidly and quite understandably – a major cause of public concern.

Within days of a particularly horrific XL Bully rampage, he had announced the breed would, in effect, be banned.

But not so in Scotland.

Here, Humza Yousaf and the SNP government have been shockingly slow to act –  umming and ahing about a ban while Scotland’s homes and streets have quickly and entirely predictably become a dumping ground for unwanted – but still fundamentally dangerous – dogs.

Only now, weeks after the ban has begun in the rest of the UK, do we learn a similar measure will in fact be imposed in Scotland later this year, as Humza Yousaf confirmed during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Talk about closing the kennel door after the dog has bolted.

How can we explain the SNP government’s seemingly inexplicable failure to act on an issue that, as Sunak realised, is one of deep public concern?

It cannot be because Nationalist ministers are unaware of the dangers of XL Bullies.

The genetic instincts of these dogs are not bound by the limitations of geography, and they have proved themselves just as dangerous in Scotland as elsewhere.

Tragically, people – including Dundonian Adam Watts – have been killed in attacks by the breed.

‘SNP will be responsible for next dog attack’

Equally, it has been argued – in these pages, and elsewhere – that the aggression found in XL Bullies can, in fact, be attributed to “irresponsible” ownership.

There may be an element of truth in this, but it seems more likely that some people want to own XL Bullies because they are innately and inherently aggressive, or at least can easily be trained to be so.

Certainly, it seems far-fetched to suggest an XL Bully would become incapable of aggression because it was owned by Mother Theresa, just as it seems far-fetched to suggest a Chihuahua would be inclined to go on a murderous rampage just because it was owned by Mao Tse-Tung.

Nor can the SNP government’s inertia be explained away by a lack of legislative confidence or experience in this area.

Much can be made of its law-making record over the last 17 years, but one thing has been abundantly clear – the Nationalists are not afraid to ban things they do not like.

Singing at football matches, GM crops and even the use of wild animals in travelling circuses have all been proscribed by SNP ministers who, if anything, have far too great an inclination towards prohibition.

In fact – even as Yousaf was insisting a ban on XL Bullies was something “we don’t think is required” (his government would reverse that position a couple of days later), his Scottish Green fellow-traveller, Mark Ruskell, announced plans to ban greyhound racing in Scotland and close the country’s last dog track in Thornton, Fife.

Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium. Picture by DC Thomson/Steve Brown

Whatever you think of XL Bullies – or, indeed, dog tracks – it is difficult to follow the reasoning of an administration that thinks greyhound racing is unacceptable, but killer dogs are fine.

Yousaf’s justification for his failure to act – before he decided it was actually necessary to act – is that Scotland already has “quite a tight regime” around the control of dangerous dogs. But this position has been assiduously refuted by the former MSP Jenny Marra, who led a review into the existing legislation in 2019.

Former MSP Jenny Marra. Image: PA

The Dundonian said Yousaf’s position that the existing law was robust “could not be further from the truth”.

The primary issue here, of course, is one of public safety. But there is also a political point to be made, which is no less valid because it is secondary.

Indeed, rarely has a single issue so incapsulated the utter inertia and lack of direction at the heart of the SNP government.

This is an issue of deep public concern where people want action. It is something where the SNP government could easily have acted, but instead prevaricated, only deciding eventually to act amid considerable public pressure. In the meantime, the situation has been made inexorably worse.

Certainly, the Nationalists’ failure to act means that when there is another dangerous dog attack – as there inevitably and tragically will be – it is the SNP that will be held accountable. And – given they are quite happy to stop wild animals appearing in our circuses, but not, it seems, on our streets – it is entirely right that they will be.

Conversation