Home News Fife

Search for four youths as car windscreen smashed by object thrown from A92 overpass in Fife

Police are keen to trace four youths after the incident near Glenrothes.

By Ellidh Aitken
A92 overpass at the Preston roundabout in Glenrothes, Fife.
An item was thrown from the overpass at the Preston roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Police are searching for four youths after a vehicle was damaged by an object thrown from an overpass on the A92 in Fife.

The incident happened between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday at the Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes.

The windscreen of a car was smashed as the driver was making their way to Markinch.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 14, were near the overpass or seen heading in the direction of Woodside.

Car damaged as item thrown from A92 overpass

Police Sergeant David McCabe said: “Thankfully the driver was unhurt.

“This type of reckless behaviour can have serious consequences.

“We are keen to trace four youths, aged 13 to 14 years old, wearing dark clothing, who were near the overpass or seen heading in the direction of Woodside.

“I would appeal to any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage to get in touch, you may have captured something that could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2758 of 9 incident number.”

