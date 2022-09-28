Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission

By Emma Duncan
September 28 2022, 11.46am Updated: September 28 2022, 4.03pm
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
The squirrel has been released into Faskally Wood in time for the Enchanted Forest

A red squirrel trapped inside a Greggs bakery in Pitlochry has finally been set free.

The shop’s unwelcome furry squatter was successfully released late on Tuesday after three days of giving staff the run-around.

The shop on Atholl Road has been forced to stay closed since the animal was first spotted on Saturday.

The red-haired rodent has shot to fame, with the story picked up across the UK after it was reported by The Courier on Monday.

Greggs has also joined in, posting on social media about its “new wee starter” and changing its profile picture to one of the squirrel.

Small crowds of people and TV crews have been spotted gathering at the window of the shop, hoping to catch a glimpse of the new local star.

A spokesperson now says the shop will reopen “squirrel free” later this week.

They said: “After giving us the run-around for a few days, we’ve managed to catch the Greggs squirrel safely and can confirm he’s now back in his natural habitat.

“We thank him for his rather enthusiastic first shift which turned out to be quite the adventure.

“The Pitlochry shop is now closed for a deep clean and will reopen later this week, squirrel free.”

Crowds gathering outside the shop, hoping to catch a glimpse of the squirrel.

Red squirrels are a protected species, so humane traps had to used to catch it after the animal refused to vacate its new home.

The cheeky squirrel has now been dismissed after a successful rescue mission and released into Faskally Wood on the banks of Loch Dunmore.

It is not known how it came to be in the shop.

The poster at Faskally Woods.

Faskally Wood is going under final preparations for the Enchanted Forest, which opens to the public on Thursday.

Tricia Fox, marketing manager of The Enchanted Forest, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, said: “We’re delighted that the Greggs squirrel has been able to join us for the launch of this year’s event and that his new home will be The Enchanted Forest.

“We’ve had celebrities attend the show in the past but none quite so famous as this little chap.

“Faskally Wood offers him 365 hectares of woodlands to explore, 25 recorded species of trees and, of course, the magnificent Loch Dunmore on which our main light show takes place.

“You could say they couldn’t have ‘Dun-more’ for the little guy!”

Editor's Picks