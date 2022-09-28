BREAKING: St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon suffers injury scare and comeback against Dundee United may be on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BREAKING: St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon suffers injury scare and comeback against Dundee United may be on hold

By Eric Nicolson
September 28 2022, 11.55am Updated: September 28 2022, 4.22pm
St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon.

David Wotherspoon’s comeback may have to be put on hold after the St Johnstone star had to come off injured in Tuesday’s closed-doors match against Falkirk.

The Canadian international picked up the knock early in the contest.

It was Wotherspoon’s second bounce game of the international break and the plan had been for him to get a full 90 minutes on the back of the 60 he played against Hibs a week ago, with a return to the first team squad for the weekend clash with Dundee United a realistic goal.

The 32-year-old has been out for 10 months and the good news is the latest injury scare isn’t related to his knee.

“Spoony picked up a knock in the closed-doors game – nothing to do with his knee – so we’ll assess him over the next couple of days,” manager Callum Davidson reported.

“We don’t know if he’ll be available on Saturday yet.

“It’s a big week coming up and it’s important we have as many people fit and ready to play as possible.”

More goals for Bair and McLennan

Tony Gallacher has now completed another full match and will be available for selection at Tannadice, while Connor McLennan and Theo Bair gave Davidson more food for thought by scoring goals for the second week running.

“Tony played another 90 minutes, which was great,” said the Perth boss.

Theo Bair.
Theo Bair.

“Connor scored a hat-trick and Theo got a goal again as well.

“I asked them both if they wanted to play and they were really keen to.

“They’re scoring goals and putting pressure on me to pick them.

“The competition for the forward line is something we haven’t had for a while, which is really pleasing.”

There was no fresh update on Graham Carey.

