BREAKING: St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon suffers injury scare and comeback against Dundee United may be on hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wotherspoon’s comeback may have to be put on hold after the St Johnstone star had to come off injured in Tuesday’s closed-doors match against Falkirk.

The Canadian international picked up the knock early in the contest.

It was Wotherspoon’s second bounce game of the international break and the plan had been for him to get a full 90 minutes on the back of the 60 he played against Hibs a week ago, with a return to the first team squad for the weekend clash with Dundee United a realistic goal.

The 32-year-old has been out for 10 months and the good news is the latest injury scare isn’t related to his knee.

“Spoony picked up a knock in the closed-doors game – nothing to do with his knee – so we’ll assess him over the next couple of days,” manager Callum Davidson reported.

“We don’t know if he’ll be available on Saturday yet.

“It’s a big week coming up and it’s important we have as many people fit and ready to play as possible.”

More goals for Bair and McLennan

Tony Gallacher has now completed another full match and will be available for selection at Tannadice, while Connor McLennan and Theo Bair gave Davidson more food for thought by scoring goals for the second week running.

“Tony played another 90 minutes, which was great,” said the Perth boss.

“Connor scored a hat-trick and Theo got a goal again as well.

“I asked them both if they wanted to play and they were really keen to.

“They’re scoring goals and putting pressure on me to pick them.

“The competition for the forward line is something we haven’t had for a while, which is really pleasing.”

There was no fresh update on Graham Carey.