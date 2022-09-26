St Johnstone injury boost – Graham Carey should be out for weeks, not months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone injury boost – Graham Carey should be out for weeks, not months

By Eric Nicolson
September 26 2022, 10.24pm
Graham Carey could be back within weeks.
Graham Carey could be back within weeks.

St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey should only be out of action for weeks rather than months.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed that the first scan on the knee injury the Irishman sustained in training hasn’t shown anything really ominous.

The problem still hasn‘t been fully diagnosed but there’s cautious optimism at McDiarmid Park that Carey’s lay-off won’t be a long one.

“Graham’s scan has come back better than we anticipated,” said Davidson.

“There’s still a bit of swelling there so further investigation is needed but it’s not as serious as we thought it might be.

“He will still need to do a bit of rehab work on it and will be out but it should be weeks rather than months now.

“The news we got from the scan was a boost.

“He’s been one of our best players and has brought a lot of quality to the team.

“He’s been a very important part of the team so hopefully he will be back on the training pitch as soon as possible.”

Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.
Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.

Adam Montgomery came off injured in the first game of Scotland under-21s’ double header against Northern Ireland and missed the second.

“Monty has picked up a knock on international duty so we are assessing him and will see how he is later this week,” said Davidson.

“I’m not sure if Daniel (Phillips) will make the weekend yet but David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher will get another game for the reserves.

“They will get 90 minutes, which will be great for David and will push Tony towards the squad for Saturday.”

Cammy Ballantyne challenge

Meanwhile, Davidson identified the progress he wants to see Cammy Ballantyne make in his fourth loan spell with Montrose.

“Cammy needs to be playing and standing out when he plays,” he said.

“It’s important for him to get away and show what he can do with Montrose again.

“He needs to aim to stand out and be the biggest player in their team.

“He’s got a fantastic football brain and to get to the next stage he needs to drive himself forward.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
