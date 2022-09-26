St Johnstone defender Tony Gallacher reflects on injury ordeal and looks forward to imminent comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Gallacher has overcome all the comeback hurdles put in front of him.

And the St Johnstone defender is now ready to make his Premiership return.

There were the mental and physical challenges of dealing with his first serious injury and first long-term lay-off.

More recently, going into a full-blooded tackle without a second thought was a box that needed ticked.

So too was completing 90 minutes.

The former Falkirk and Liverpool full-back is likely to get one last dry run behind closed doors this week.

Then he’s got a strong chance of being back in the Saints squad for the Premiership clash with Dundee United.

“Getting through 90 minutes was big,” said Gallacher.

“I’d played 45 minutes a couple of weeks ago with the younger boys.

“But this was a full game against a decent Hibs side.

“I was up against boys you would expect to be facing if it was a league match.

“The 90 minutes went well and I moved into left centre-back for the last 20 to see what that was like.

“Physically and mentally, it was important to know that I can get through that now.

“The leg was fine and there were no issues the day after.

“Hopefully I’ll get another 90 next midweek and then be ready to go back in after the international break.”

The first 50-50

Gallacher added: “A lot of people told me that the first 50-50 would be an important moment.

“As a defender you try and put a marker down early in every game you play.

“For me, it was obviously a 50-50 that resulted in my injury so that was a psychological thing I had to get over.

“That’s not been a problem and there have also been a few occasions when I’ve landed awkwardly and rolled my ankle a bit.

“Knowing that the leg has been fine has built up my confidence.”

The leg break in a challenge with Livingston’s Nicky Devlin has kept Gallacher out for the best part of six months.

But the former Scotland under-21 international initially had his hopes raised for far better news.

“After the tackle I couldn’t put any weight on the leg so I knew something was going on,” he recalled.

“But once I was in the physio’s room I could move my toes and my ankle, which is normally a decent sign.

“After the scan, though, it turned out there was fracture and after that there’s nothing you can do but try and get back as soon as possible.

“I’ve had minor ligament injuries before, which have kept me out for four to six weeks, but this was my first serious injury.

“The goal was to get back for pre-season initially but you can’t rush it.

“I didn’t get surgery (which was good, obviously) but that means it’s basically a case of it heals when it heals.

“It’s not been far off the timescale it should have been.

“I was getting more game-time and playing well, I thought, but that’s football. You don’t get a choice when you pick up these injuries.

“Now I’m fully fit hopefully it won’t take me long to get back going again and get a run in the team.”

A much-changed squad

Six of Gallacher’s Saints team-mates for that early April Livingston game have subsequently left McDiarmid Park.

And the 23-year-old has been impressed by the quality of manager Callum Davidson’s summer recruits.

“The depth of our squad will be a big thing this season,” he said.

“I definitely think we can push on and do good things with the players we’ve got here.

“There have been a lot of good signings made while I’ve been out.

“I knew a few of them – Connor McLennan was a guy I played with the Scotland age-groups.

“Everybody has bedded in well and there’s a plenty to be optimistic about.”