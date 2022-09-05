St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
September 5 2022, 6.00am
St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.

Connor McLennan has signed for St Johnstone to be a first team regular.

But the on-loan Aberdeen attacker knows he’s got a fight on his hands to make that happen.

The former Scotland under-21 international drifted out of contention at Pittodrie under Jim Goodwin and making the switch to Saints was his first preference when the green light was given for departure.

After making an impact off the bench on his debut, winning the penalty for the Perth side’s third goal in the convincing victory over St Mirren, McLennan set his sights on upping his Premiership game-time over the next few months.

Connor McLennan is fouled in the box by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser, earning Saints a penalty.
Connor McLennan is fouled in the box by St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser, earning Saints a penalty.

“It’s a great start,” he said.

“That was exactly what we were looking for – three points and a few goals.

“I just met the boys on Friday so it was great to get on the pitch with them and help out.

“When you come on as a sub you want to make an impact.

“There’s great competition for places here.

“I know it won’t be easy to get in the team.

“It’s a bit boring but I just want to play as much as possible and win as much as possible.

“I’ll take it game by game and hopefully there are a lot more Saturdays like this one for the team.”

A wanted man

Callum Davidson’s persistence paid off when it came to clinching McLennan’s deadline day transfer.

“I had a lot of chats with the gaffer here,” he said.

“He’s been keen to bring me here for a while, which was a compliment and I was buzzing to get the deal done in the end.

“This is where I wanted to come.

“I’ve not played a lot of football recently and I want to change that.

“This a great club.

“The conversations with the manager were really positive and I’m excited about what we can do this season.

“I spoke to Andy Considine and Adam Montgomery, who I played with at Aberdeen. And I know Tony Gallacher from the Scotland under-21s.

“You can see quality right through the team – and on the bench.

“Plus we’ve got some really good players to come back from injury.

“I wasn’t surprised to see us win well like that and hopefully we can do that regularly.”

Versatility

McLennan won’t be making any positional demands on his new head coach.

“I like playing wide and up top,” he said.

“It can vary game by game depending on what formation we’re playing and what the manager wants me to do.

“I’ll be happy anywhere.

“It was 50/50 at Aberdeen.”

McLennan didn’t share a pitch with fellow Saints new boy, Nicky Clark, on Saturday but he believes the two of them will click.

“He’s not the biggest but he holds the ball up really well,” he said.

“And he’s got an eye for goal as well, as everybody knows.

“That’s exactly what you want from a striker.

“I’d love to get on the park with him and I’m sure we’ll link-up well.”

