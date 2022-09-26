How school dinners should look – and what the reality is in one Dundee primary By Sheanne Mulholland September 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 27 2022, 1.02pm 5 Chicken goujons with pasta salad as pictured on supplier Tayside Contract's website (left) and the same dish as served up in a Dundee primary school (right). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Schools Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do… 0 SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think 0 10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays 0 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays 0 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays 0 Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading… 1 10 free or low-cost family activities in Angus for the October school holidays 0 Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife 0 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child 0 Perth High School pupils play part in Scots Project of the Year win 0 Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal