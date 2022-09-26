300 Fifers needed for world-first hydrogen heating trial offering free boilers and £1k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A world-first scheme to power Fife homes with hydrogen hopes to recruit 300 volunteers by the end of October.

Those who sign up to the H100 project will be the first anywhere to use zero carbon hydrogen for heating and cooking.

The four-year trial will see customers in parts of Levenmouth given free hydrogen-ready boilers and cooking appliances, which will be maintained at no cost.

However, at least 270 households are needed to make it work and it is understood fewer than 100 people have expressed an interest so far.

Further information will be provided at open public events in Buckhaven next month, when it is hoped more volunteers will come forward.

Those taking part will not save any money as energy bills will remain the same.

However, there is a financial incentive of around £1,000, spread over the course of the trial, to compensate customers for any disruption.

Participants can opt out at any time.

Construction due to begin in January

The £32 million Fife hydrogen project was hailed as revolutionary with the potential to cut carbon emissions when it was announced in 2020.

Gas operator SGN said it could be up and running by as soon as winter 2022.

But global supply issues mean it is running behind schedule.

Construction of a flagship demonstration facility in Methil is now expected to begin in January.

Roadworks will start in the Buckhaven and Methil area at around the same time for the laying of new pipes.

And the trial should be up and running by April 2024.

Doubts cast over hydrogen’s potential

SGN’s aim is to prove hydrogen is a viable and zero-carbon alternative to natural gas for household heating and cooking.

The company’s director of energy futures Angus McIntosh said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to revolutionise the way millions of people heat their homes.

“The hydrogen appliances will connect to the existing pipes in the home for zero carbon heating and cooking with minimal disruption and with no need to replace existing radiators or plumbing.”

The UK Government will publish its heat policy in 2026, after which SGN will decide whether to expand the trial to more households and businesses or end it altogether.

But some climate campaigners have cast doubt on hydrogen’s potential as a decarbonisation solution.

Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell said he was “really sceptical”.

“It’s very difficult to get enough hydrogen to heat large numbers of homes,” he said.

“There is far more of a case for it in industrial sectors, which are difficult to decarbonise.

“It’s an interesting project but should not be setting the direction of energy policy.”

More information on Fife hydrogen project at Buckhaven open days

Nonetheless, Levenmouth’s councillors remain convinced H100 is an exciting opportunity with the potential to be revolutionary.

Liberal Democrat member Eugene Clarke urged as many people as possible to go along to next month’s launch.

“The last I heard, only 75 people had expressed an interest,” he said.

“But more people are beginning to commit and this is just the start of the process.

“This is a pilot to see how things go and people can hear more about it at the open events.”

The launch events will take place at Buckhaven community centre on October 6 and 7 from 3pm to 6pm.