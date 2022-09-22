‘The Spoony Chop was still there’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who gives David Wotherspoon a chance of comeback v Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“The Spoony Chop was still there”.

Those six words will gladden the hearts of St Johnstone fans counting down the days until, David Wotherspoon, the playmaker who opened his box of tricks to such devastating effect for the Perth club in their double-winning season will be starring once more in the Premiership.

After giving the Canadian international his comeback in a midweek bounce game against Hibs, manager Callum Davidson has revealed that the big return could take place as early as next weekend’s clash with Dundee United.

Following 10 months on the sidelines, Wotherspoon is back in the old routine.

And, with that 60-minute Edinburgh run-out having gone so well, Davidson is set to increase the 32-year-old’s game-time to a full 90 ahead of the trip to Tannadice.

“The Spoony chop was still there,” the Saints boss reported. “We saw that a couple of times! That was nice to see again.

Three things certain in life: Death, taxes and falling for the David Wotherspoon chop#SJFC pic.twitter.com/3jqtWhVe0u — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 23, 2021

“It was David’s first game and he managed 60 minutes no problem.

“David’s an intelligent player and the more he plays, the more confident he’ll get.

“When you’re back in the first team you can’t have any doubts in your head.

“As good as he looked, we’ll make sure he’s 100% right in his head and his knee and then it will be a case of ‘let’s get him going’.”

Gallacher tackles

Tony Gallacher played the whole match at the Hibs training ground, which Saints won 3-2, with Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Michael O’Halloran scoring the goals.

And the former Liverpool left-back is another comeback man in with a chance of featuring against United.

“Tony came through his first 90 minutes,” said Davidson. “There were a few really good tackles in there.

“I’m delighted with both of them.

“We’ll get another game next week and hopefully that will be them back in the fold after that and pushing for selection.

“We’ve got United, Kilmarnock and then Celtic – three games in quick succession.

“It will be great if these guys can help us and make a wee difference.

“I don’t want to speak too soon but it will be great for the supporters to see Spoony back.

“It’s been brilliant for the players to have him back in training doing the things we know he can do.

“Tony has been out a long time as well. It’s given everybody a lift to have both of them back.”