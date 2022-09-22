‘The Spoony Chop was still there’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who gives David Wotherspoon a chance of comeback v Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The Spoony Chop was still there’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who gives David Wotherspoon a chance of comeback v Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
September 22 2022, 10.24pm Updated: September 23 2022, 6.16am
David Wotherspoon could make his comeback against Dundee United.
David Wotherspoon could make his comeback against Dundee United.

“The Spoony Chop was still there”.

Those six words will gladden the hearts of St Johnstone fans counting down the days until, David Wotherspoon, the playmaker who opened his box of tricks to such devastating effect for the Perth club in their double-winning season will be starring once more in the Premiership.

After giving the Canadian international his comeback in a midweek bounce game against Hibs, manager Callum Davidson has revealed that the big return could take place as early as next weekend’s clash with Dundee United.

Following 10 months on the sidelines, Wotherspoon is back in the old routine.

And, with that 60-minute Edinburgh run-out having gone so well, Davidson is set to increase the 32-year-old’s game-time to a full 90 ahead of the trip to Tannadice.

“The Spoony chop was still there,” the Saints boss reported. “We saw that a couple of times! That was nice to see again.

“It was David’s first game and he managed 60 minutes no problem.

“David’s an intelligent player and the more he plays, the more confident he’ll get.

“When you’re back in the first team you can’t have any doubts in your head.

“As good as he looked, we’ll make sure he’s 100% right in his head and his knee and then it will be a case of ‘let’s get him going’.”

Gallacher tackles

Tony Gallacher played the whole match at the Hibs training ground, which Saints won 3-2, with Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Michael O’Halloran scoring the goals.

And the former Liverpool left-back is another comeback man in with a chance of featuring against United.

“Tony came through his first 90 minutes,” said Davidson. “There were a few really good tackles in there.

“I’m delighted with both of them.

Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin which leads to his injury.
Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston’s Nicky Devlin which leads to his broken leg.

“We’ll get another game next week and hopefully that will be them back in the fold after that and pushing for selection.

“We’ve got United, Kilmarnock and then Celtic – three games in quick succession.

“It will be great if these guys can help us and make a wee difference.

“I don’t want to speak too soon but it will be great for the supporters to see Spoony back.

“It’s been brilliant for the players to have him back in training doing the things we know he can do.

“Tony has been out a long time as well. It’s given everybody a lift to have both of them back.”

