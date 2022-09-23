Dundee private health clinic graded ‘unsatisfactory’ by inspectors By Saskia Harper September 23 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 23 2022, 8.20am 0 Medigold Health clinic is based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Health & Wellbeing 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has… 0 Inspirational Jen launches new online cancer hub in St Andrews with Provost of Fife 0 Kinross Golf Club helps teen with Down's syndrome find 'a sense of purpose' as… Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a… 0 Dundee mum's thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser 0 'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led… 0 Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity… 0 Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life Tayside and Fife sleep survey results: Here's what's been keeping you awake 3 More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author