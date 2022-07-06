Covid Scotland: Do I still need my vaccine passport for travel this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Do I still need my vaccine passport for travel this summer?

By Saskia Harper
July 6 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 6 2022, 6.08am
You may need to use your vaccine passport if you're travelling this summer. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The summer holidays are here and you might be looking forward to a trip abroad for the first time in a while.

Vaccine passports haven’t been used in Scotland for entry into bars, clubs and other venues since February.

But do you still need to provide proof of vaccination when travelling?

And how do you get your proof if you’ve deleted the app?

We’re answering all your questions about vaccine passport rules when travelling this summer.

Do I need my vaccine passport if I’m travelling abroad?

It depends where you’re travelling, but many countries still have Covid-19 entry requirements.

For example, in Spain you must either show proof of full vaccination, a negative Covid test, or proof of recovering from the virus in the past six months to enter the country.

In France, anyone over the age of 12 must also show proof of vaccination.

However, in countries such as Finland, Greece, Italy and Portugal, there are no longer vaccination or testing requirements to enter.

To find out if you need to show proof of vaccination, or learn about testing requirements, visit the UK Government’s website on foreign travel advice for your holiday destination.

What do I do if I’ve deleted the vaccine passport app?

With Scotland no longer using the app domestically, you’d be forgiven for uninstalling it from your phone in recent months.

However, the app is easy enough to redownload if you need it for travel.

All you need to do is go to the app store on your phone, from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.

If you want to search for it on the Apple App Store, search ‘Covid Status Scotland’.

To search for the app on the Google Play Store, search ‘Scot NHS’.

Once downloaded, you’ll be asked to log in with your email and password. If you’ve forgotten your password, you can request a verification code to be sent to your email.

This will enable you to reset your password.

You’ll then be asked to set up a four-digit pin code which you’ll use to log in every time you open the app.

Your vaccine history and any PCR test results should show up immediately.

What if I don’t have a smartphone?

If you don’t have a smartphone or would rather have a paper copy of your vaccine record for travelling, there are other options available.

To get a paper copy of your proof of vaccination, you can phone the Covid-19 Status Helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The paper record will then be posted to the address on your GP’s records.

You can get proof of a medical exemption to the Covid vaccine by phoning the helpline too.

It’s also possible to get your vaccine record online. Simply log in to the online portal to get your proof of vaccination.

Your username will be on any texts you’ve received from TestProtect. You can also find it on previous letters from the NHS confirming a Covid vaccine appointment.

Covid Scotland: What do I do if I test positive this summer?

