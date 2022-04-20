Covid Scotland: Who still gets free lateral flow tests – and how much do they cost if you have to pay?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid testing has changed and free lateral flow tests are no longer available to everyone.

The advice to test twice weekly if you don’t have symptoms has also been dropped.

But some people are still eligible to order free testing kits.

So who can still order free lateral flow testing kits? How much do they cost if you still wish to test but have to pay?

And are you willing to pay for your own test?

Covid restrictions were lifted and the rules around testing changed in Scotland this week.

You can no longer collect free tests from your local pharmacy or coronavirus test sites.

Who still gets a free test?

From April 18 some specific groups of people, who don’t have symptoms of Covid, can still get free lateral flow tests by phoning 119 or by ordering online at the government website.

We list the eligible groups and are asking you below if you’re willing to pay for your own lateral flow test.

You can still get free lateral flow tests if you’re:

fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who tested positive

eligible to end self-isolation early so need to take tests on days six and seven

visiting a care home or hospital

an unpaid carer

eligible for Covid treatments

Can I buy a test?

You can buy tests if you aren’t eligible for free test kits.

We’ve had a look at how much they will cost for you to order online from three of the big-name pharmacies.

Lloyds, Boots and Superdrug are all selling the Flowflex nasal swab kit on their websites.

This test is reported to have a 98.8% accuracy rating. All three retailers are selling single tests and packs too.

But there are a few things to note before you click.

How much do they cost?

All three retailers state the Flowflex tests are for home use/self-testing only – which means you won’t get a certificate/verification of the result.

They also state they’re also not suitable for anyone who needs to have a negative test before they travel.

If you’re travelling abroad, the rules vary depending on your destination so check here, or your destination country’s government website for testing information.

These prices don’t include delivery charges you might incur from ordering online.

From Lloyds:

One test costs £1.89

A pack of five tests costs £9.29

From Boots:

A single test costs £2

A pack of five tests costs £9.80

From Superdrug:

A single test costs £1.95

A pack of five tests costs £9.59

Will you be paying to buy your own lateral flow test? Tell us what you think.