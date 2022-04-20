Covid Scotland: Who still gets free lateral flow tests – and how much do they cost if you have to pay?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Who still gets free lateral flow tests – and how much do they cost if you have to pay?

By Cara Forrester
April 20 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 20 2022, 7.13am
Testing positive can continue after having Covid.
Where can you buy a lateral flow test?

Covid testing has changed and free lateral flow tests are no longer available to everyone.

The advice to test twice weekly if you don’t have symptoms has also been dropped.

But some people are still eligible to order free testing kits.

So who can still order free lateral flow testing kits? How much do they cost if you still wish to test but have to pay?

And are you willing to pay for your own test?

Covid Scotland antibody tests
Who still gets a free lateral flow?

Covid restrictions were lifted and the rules around testing changed in Scotland this week.

You can no longer collect free tests from your local pharmacy or coronavirus test sites.

Who still gets a free test?

From April 18 some specific groups of people, who don’t have symptoms of Covid, can still get free lateral flow tests by phoning 119 or by ordering online at the government website.

We list the eligible groups and are asking you below if you’re willing to pay for your own lateral flow test.

Free lateral flow tests are available for some..
Free lateral flow tests are available for some..

You can still get free lateral flow tests if you’re:

  • fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who tested positive
  • eligible to end self-isolation early so need to take tests on days six and seven
  • visiting a care home or hospital
  • an unpaid carer
  • eligible for Covid treatments

Can I buy a test?

You can buy tests if you aren’t eligible for free test kits.

We’ve had a look at how much they will cost for you to order online from three of the big-name pharmacies.

Lloyds, Boots and Superdrug are all selling the Flowflex nasal swab kit on their websites.

Flowflex tests.
Flowflex tests.

This test is reported to have a 98.8% accuracy rating. All three retailers are selling single tests and packs too.

But there are a few things to note before you click.

How much do they cost?

All three retailers state the Flowflex tests are for home use/self-testing only – which means you won’t get a certificate/verification of the result.

They also state they’re also not suitable for anyone who needs to have a negative test before they travel.

If you’re travelling abroad, the rules vary depending on your destination so check here, or your destination country’s government website for testing information.

These prices don’t include delivery charges you might incur from ordering online.

From Lloyds:

  • One test costs £1.89
  • A pack of five tests costs £9.29

From Boots:

  • A single test costs £2
  • A pack of five tests costs £9.80

From Superdrug:

  • A single test costs £1.95
  • A pack of five tests costs £9.59

Will you be paying to buy your own lateral flow test? Tell us what you think.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]