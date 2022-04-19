Covid Scotland: All you need to know about booster vaccines – when will you get yours?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: All you need to know about booster vaccines – when will you get yours?

By Saskia Harper
April 19 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 19 2022, 6.03am
The final Covid restrictions, including mask-wearing and free lateral flow testing, have been lifted in Scotland. But one protection that carries on is the vaccine programme.

More than six months on from the initial launch of the booster vaccine programme, jabs are still being rolled out to the public.

So where are we with the booster vaccine programme? Who is eligible for a second booster? And how many vaccines can you currently have?

We’re answering all your questions about the booster vaccine programme this spring.

Over 75s and others at highest risk

People in this category have been eligible for a second booster vaccine since March 7.

This includes:

  • everyone aged 75 years and over
  • residents in care homes for older adults
If you’re in this category, you can receive a booster dose 24 weeks after your last Covid vaccine.

You should have been contacted by NHS Scotland if you’re eligible for a second dose.

18 to 74-year-olds

People in this age range can receive their first booster dose if they have not already had it.

it is not yet clear if the second booster dose will be rolled out to younger people within this age category.

Public Health Scotland announced it will no longer publish death and hospitalisation rates by jabbed and unjabbed - understood to be amid concerns about anti-vaccine campaigners
However, if you are turning 75 shortly, you may have already received your blue letter inviting you for your second booster.

You may also have received an invitation for a second booster if you are aged 18 to 74 and are immunocompromised, as you are considered at highest risk of severe Covid.

16 and 17-year-olds

Those in their late teens are now eligible for their first booster vaccine if they have received their first two jabs.

People in this age group can receive their booster dose by:

If your child is 16 or 17 and is vulnerable to Covid, they will be offered a spring booster dose.

It should be offered around six months, but not before 3 months, since their last dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

12 to 15-year-olds

Only some 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible for a booster dose.

If your 12 to 15-year-old is at higher risk from coronavirus, they are eligible for a booster dose from 12 weeks after their second dose.

This includes those:

  • who are at increased risk from coronavirus due to underlying health conditions
  • who lives with someone who has a weakened immune system
  • with a severely weakened immune system who have had a third primary dose.

5 to 11-year-olds

Most young children are not currently eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine.

Children in this age group can get two primary doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, a third primary dose is being offered to children aged five to 11 with a severely weakened immune system.

The third primary dose will be offered from eight weeks after the second dose.

