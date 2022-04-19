Covid Scotland: All you need to know about booster vaccines – when will you get yours?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final Covid restrictions, including mask-wearing and free lateral flow testing, have been lifted in Scotland. But one protection that carries on is the vaccine programme.

More than six months on from the initial launch of the booster vaccine programme, jabs are still being rolled out to the public.

So where are we with the booster vaccine programme? Who is eligible for a second booster? And how many vaccines can you currently have?

We’re answering all your questions about the booster vaccine programme this spring.

Over 75s and others at highest risk

People in this category have been eligible for a second booster vaccine since March 7.

This includes:

everyone aged 75 years and over

residents in care homes for older adults

If you’re in this category, you can receive a booster dose 24 weeks after your last Covid vaccine.

You should have been contacted by NHS Scotland if you’re eligible for a second dose.

18 to 74-year-olds

People in this age range can receive their first booster dose if they have not already had it.

it is not yet clear if the second booster dose will be rolled out to younger people within this age category.

However, if you are turning 75 shortly, you may have already received your blue letter inviting you for your second booster.

You may also have received an invitation for a second booster if you are aged 18 to 74 and are immunocompromised, as you are considered at highest risk of severe Covid.

16 and 17-year-olds

Those in their late teens are now eligible for their first booster vaccine if they have received their first two jabs.

People in this age group can receive their booster dose by:

booking an appointment online

phoning the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 (open 8am to 8pm, 7 days per week)

attending a local drop-in clinic

If your child is 16 or 17 and is vulnerable to Covid, they will be offered a spring booster dose.

It should be offered around six months, but not before 3 months, since their last dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

12 to 15-year-olds

Only some 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible for a booster dose.

If your 12 to 15-year-old is at higher risk from coronavirus, they are eligible for a booster dose from 12 weeks after their second dose.

This includes those:

who are at increased risk from coronavirus due to underlying health conditions

who lives with someone who has a weakened immune system

with a severely weakened immune system who have had a third primary dose.

5 to 11-year-olds

Most young children are not currently eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine.

Children in this age group can get two primary doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, a third primary dose is being offered to children aged five to 11 with a severely weakened immune system.

The third primary dose will be offered from eight weeks after the second dose.