Scottish Government overrules council on Perthshire housing plans

The Scottish Government has overruled Perth and Kinross Council to give permission to a housing development on the outskirts of Perth.

Ogilvie Homes launched an appeal after failing to win permission for 15 homes at Walnut Grove at West Kinfauns.

Councillors felt two-storey detached homes are not in keeping with the surrounding bungalows in the rural area.

They also had safety concerns about the access to five of the homes being from the main road.

The site neighbours the Morris Leslie office development and previously had permission for 37 houses.

West Kinfauns concerns

The new plans for fewer homes had been recommended for approval by council officers.

But the committee voted to deny the Ogilvie Homes application by 10 votes to three.

In its reason for refusal, the council said the number of access points from the main road could be avoided.

It said the homes would have an “adverse impact on amenity as the built development could have been set further back”.

“As proposed it does not contribute positively to the surrounding built and natural environment,” it added.

Scottish Government appeal

However, a Scottish Government reporter has approved the application after visiting earlier this year.

The reporter said: “Objectors, including the community council, expressed concern about the height and density of the proposed houses and the detrimental impact on visual amenity they consider this would have.

“The five houses proposed on the site frontage would be set back from the kerb, edging the proposed footway for distances ranging from 8.5 metres to 11.5 metres.

“The existing houses opposite the site are set back between 11 metres and 15 metres. I do not consider this difference to be material.”

The reporter also dismissed the view the homes should be single storey to match others in the neighbourhood.

He said: “Despite suggestions to the contrary by objectors, this is not an area where any specific design guidelines are in place.

“The proposed houses would all be sufficiently distant from existing homes. Their appearance would not appear incongruous or overbearing.”

The four-bedroom villas are advertised as coming soon on a new sign at the site.

Hotel plans

Meanwhile, Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie is planning to build a £33.8 million leisure hub at the adjacent site.

If approved, the leisure hub will feature a four-star hotel as well as a museum.

There are hopes that it could welcome up to 80,000 tourists annually.