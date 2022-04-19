Scottish Government overrules council on Perthshire housing plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scottish Government overrules council on Perthshire housing plans

By Rob McLaren
April 19 2022, 5.57am Updated: April 19 2022, 7.14am
The Ogilvie Homes development site at West Kinfauns.
The Ogilvie Homes development site at West Kinfauns.

The Scottish Government has overruled Perth and Kinross Council to give permission to a housing development on the outskirts of Perth.

Ogilvie Homes launched an appeal after failing to win permission for 15 homes at Walnut Grove at West Kinfauns.

Councillors felt two-storey detached homes are not in keeping with the surrounding bungalows in the rural area.

They also had safety concerns about the access to five of the homes being from the main road.

The site neighbours the Morris Leslie office development and previously had permission for 37 houses.

West Kinfauns concerns

The new plans for fewer homes had been recommended for approval by council officers.

But the committee voted to deny the Ogilvie Homes application by 10 votes to three.

The development site is to the east of the Morris Leslie offices and is bordered by a row of high trees.
The development site is to the east of the Morris Leslie offices and is bordered by a row of high trees.

In its reason for refusal, the council said the number of access points from the main road could be avoided.

It said the homes would have an “adverse impact on amenity as the built development could have been set further back”.

“As proposed it does not contribute positively to the surrounding built and natural environment,” it added.

Scottish Government appeal

However, a Scottish Government reporter has approved the application after visiting earlier this year.

The reporter said: “Objectors, including the community council, expressed concern about the height and density of the proposed houses and the detrimental impact on visual amenity they consider this would have.

“The five houses proposed on the site frontage would be set back from the kerb, edging the proposed footway for distances ranging from 8.5 metres to 11.5 metres.

“The existing houses opposite the site are set back between 11 metres and 15 metres. I do not consider this difference to be material.”

The reporter also dismissed the view the homes should be single storey to match others in the neighbourhood.

He said: “Despite suggestions to the contrary by objectors, this is not an area where any specific design guidelines are in place.

The coming soon sign at West Kinfauns.
The coming soon sign at West Kinfauns.

“The proposed houses would all be sufficiently distant from existing homes. Their appearance would not appear incongruous or overbearing.”

The four-bedroom villas are advertised as coming soon on a new sign at the site.

Hotel plans

Meanwhile, Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie is planning to build a £33.8 million leisure hub at the adjacent site.

If approved, the leisure hub will feature a four-star hotel as well as a museum.

There are hopes that it could welcome up to 80,000 tourists annually.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]