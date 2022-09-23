St Johnstone’s Cammy Ballantyne joins Montrose on loan for FOURTH time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s Cammy Ballantyne joins Montrose on loan for FOURTH time

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2022, 4.00pm Updated: September 23 2022, 4.02pm
Cammy Ballantyne, pictured celebrating after scoring in last season's Championship play-offs, has rejoined Montrose on loan.
Cammy Ballantyne, pictured celebrating after scoring in last season's Championship play-offs, has rejoined Montrose on loan.

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne has re-joined Montrose on loan.

The 22-year-old joins up with the League One side for his FOURTH spell until January.

Ballantyne has made more than 80 appearances for the Gable Endies in his three previous stints with the club.

Last season, he enjoyed his most successful campaign to date featuring 30 times for Mo in their league campaign, netting three times and assisting with six goals.

Boss Stewart Petrie was delighted to reunite with Ballantyne.

Ballantyne a ‘massive asset’

“As soon as we knew he was available, he was one we were very keen to get a hold of,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We are delighted to get him back. He will be a massive asset to us.

“We know exactly what he can bring to the team.

“With Terry [Masson] being out longer-term at the moment with his injury, Liam [Callaghan] is going to be out for a few weeks as well, it’s an opportunity to bring someone of real quality back in to the squad.

“It improves competition for places drives the boys on to do well.”

Ballantyne will be unavailable for Montrose’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Kilmarnock B tomorrow.

He is cup-tied having played for Saints’ B side in the previous round against East Fife.

Cammy Ballantyne slots home for St Johnstone in Elgin
Cammy Ballantyne slots home for St Johnstone in Elgin

The youngster also made a cameo and scored for the Saints’ first team against Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup Group stage in July.

Ballantyne had impressed in his previous stints with the Gable Endies and had hoped to stake a claim in the Saints’ first team.

However, he finds himself quite far down the pecking order at McDiarmid Park and has returned to Links Park for more game time.

Ballantyne, who has been with the Perth side since 2015, still has time to impress boss Callum Davidson as he is under contract with the Saints until the summer of 2024.

He joins up with fellow St Johnstone loanee Ross Sinclair at the Angus club.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Theo Bair and Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' and Ryan McGowan is a…
0
Ross Sinclair in training with the Scotland under-21 team.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives injury update as St Johnstone loanee suffers wrist fracture
0
Billy Taylor, Ron McKinven and Jim Townsend - three of the St Johnstone comeback heroes at Stenhousemuir.
3 different goalkeepers, 4 goals in 6 minutes and 5-1 to 5-5 - the…
0
Graham Carey and Daniel Phillips were both sidelined at the weekend.
Graham Carey injury latest as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson also gives update on…
0
David Wotherspoon could make his comeback against Dundee United.
'The Spoony Chop was still there', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who gives…
0
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee teen Josh Mulligan stars in Scotland under-21 win - but injury concern hangs…
0
Gary Bowyer
PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain
0
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury
0
Theo Bair, Michael O'Halloran and John Mahon are all struggling for game-time.
To loan or not to loan? That is the question for Callum Davidson over…
0
Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips have both impressed Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan hails Alex Mitchell and says Daniel Phillips will learn…
0

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks