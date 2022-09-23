St Johnstone’s Cammy Ballantyne joins Montrose on loan for FOURTH time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne has re-joined Montrose on loan.

The 22-year-old joins up with the League One side for his FOURTH spell until January.

Ballantyne has made more than 80 appearances for the Gable Endies in his three previous stints with the club.

Last season, he enjoyed his most successful campaign to date featuring 30 times for Mo in their league campaign, netting three times and assisting with six goals.

Boss Stewart Petrie was delighted to reunite with Ballantyne.

Ballantyne a ‘massive asset’

“As soon as we knew he was available, he was one we were very keen to get a hold of,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We are delighted to get him back. He will be a massive asset to us.

The Club can confirm that Cammy Ballantyne has joined @MontroseFC on loan until January 3rd. We wish Cammy all the best and look forward to seeing how he develops. #SJFC | @spfl | @ppapics 📸 pic.twitter.com/31yZ9sdb2t — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 23, 2022

“We know exactly what he can bring to the team.

“With Terry [Masson] being out longer-term at the moment with his injury, Liam [Callaghan] is going to be out for a few weeks as well, it’s an opportunity to bring someone of real quality back in to the squad.

“It improves competition for places drives the boys on to do well.”

Ballantyne will be unavailable for Montrose’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Kilmarnock B tomorrow.

He is cup-tied having played for Saints’ B side in the previous round against East Fife.

The youngster also made a cameo and scored for the Saints’ first team against Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup Group stage in July.

Ballantyne had impressed in his previous stints with the Gable Endies and had hoped to stake a claim in the Saints’ first team.

However, he finds himself quite far down the pecking order at McDiarmid Park and has returned to Links Park for more game time.

Ballantyne, who has been with the Perth side since 2015, still has time to impress boss Callum Davidson as he is under contract with the Saints until the summer of 2024.

He joins up with fellow St Johnstone loanee Ross Sinclair at the Angus club.