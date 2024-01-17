Barnhill bungalow tops TSPC’s December charts

A bungalow in Barnhill was TSPC’s top property last month.

December is not a month where much tends to happen in the property market. Yet the 10 most popular properties on TSPC managed to rack up more than 83,000 views.

Among the top ten, four homes were located in Broughty Ferry, with other popular locations including Kingennie, Carnoustie, Montrose and Newport.

Property styles varied from a stately Victorian villa to a creatively converted B listed church.

Surprisingly, it was a charming bungalow that claimed the top spot, offering quiet cul-de-sac living.

Budgets varied, with the most expensive property on the list priced at £559,950, and the lowest-priced home on the market for £150,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “It’s another fantastic selection of properties that have been the most popular with house hunters on TSPC this month.

“From the charming cul-de-sac living of the top-ranking bungalow to the diverse array of locations and styles, December’s most viewed properties reflect the broad spectrum of choices available.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Barnhill

Price: Offers over £150,000

Status: Active

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in December is this bungalow in Barnhill.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, it features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a shower room, and a conservatory.

Added benefits include gas central heating, double-glazing, off-street parking, and a detached garage.

It is also the most affordable property to feature in the top ten for December.

2. Kingennie

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Active

This creatively converted B listed church, originally built in 1846, proved popular in second place.

Surrounded by scenic countryside, the property boasts five bedrooms, two reception areas, an open-plan kitchen layout, three bathrooms (plus a WC), a large private balcony, a garage, and a lovely private garden.

3. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Active

Securing the third spot is a semi-detached home that’s a stone’s throw from Carnoustie town centre.

The ground floor boasts a spacious living room flowing into a bright kitchen. On the upper level are three bedrooms including an en suite master.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £599,950

Status: Under offer

It is no surprise that this grand Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry stood out.

Beyond stone gate piers, a grand entrance unfolds with a sweeping driveway and a traditional circle in front of the property’s doorstep.

Stepping inside, a mosaic-tiled vestibule sets the tone, leading to a grand reception hall adorned with a timber staircase and a stunning stained-glass window.

This classic residence offers a well-proportioned layout, featuring four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a home office, and a sunroom.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Active

Securing fifth spot is this detached three-bedroom home. It has a warm and inviting lounge that is open plan to the dining area and extends into a conservatory.

With spacious family accommodation spread across two levels, this property is conveniently located near Monifieth High School and Grange Primary School.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Under offer

Perfect for those considering downsizing, this detached two-bedroom bungalow is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Dundee.

Neutral décor throughout makes it a home that’s ready to move in to without any fuss.

7. Montrose

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

Westview is well named. Thefour bedroom home sits on the southern side of Montrose Wildlife Basin and enjoys breath-taking views of the basin and the Angus Glens.

As well as a large main house, it also comes with a charming detached bothy.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £290,000

Status: Under offer

Located just a two minute stroll from Fisher Street and Broughty Ferry promenade, this contemporary home enjoys a great location.

Extensively upgraded, the three bedroom house is an ideal family home.

9. Newport

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Active

In ninth place is a second and third floor flat forming part of a traditional divided villa in Newport-on-Tay.

Inside are three generously proportioned bedrooms and endless original features, including a fireplace in the lounge.

Best of all, the apartment enjoys magnificent views over the Tay.

10. Birkhill

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Active

Completing the top ten for December is this delightful two-bedroom cottage boasting an idyllic rural location on the outskirts of Birkhill.

The spacious lounge has a multi-fuel stove and connects to a south-facing conservatory offering stunning countryside views.