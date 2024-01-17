Barnhill bungalow tops TSPC’s December charts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barnhill bungalow tops TSPC’s December charts

A modest end-terrace bungalow in Barnhill, a converted church in Kingennie and a grand Broughty Ferry Victorian villa were among the website's most-viewed properties last month.

This modest home in Barnhill was TSPC's most popular listing.
By Jack McKeown

A bungalow in Barnhill was TSPC’s top property last month.

December is not a month where much tends to happen in the property market. Yet the 10 most popular properties on TSPC managed to rack up more than 83,000 views.

Among the top ten, four homes were located in Broughty Ferry, with other popular locations including Kingennie, Carnoustie, Montrose and Newport.

Property styles varied from a stately Victorian villa to a creatively converted B listed church.

Surprisingly, it was a charming bungalow that claimed the top spot, offering quiet cul-de-sac living.

Budgets varied, with the most expensive property on the list priced at £559,950, and the lowest-priced home on the market for £150,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “It’s another fantastic selection of properties that have been the most popular with house hunters on TSPC this month.

“From the charming cul-de-sac living of the top-ranking bungalow to the diverse array of locations and styles, December’s most viewed properties reflect the broad spectrum of choices available.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Barnhill

Address: 34 Belltree Gardens, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £150,000
Status: Active
Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in December is this bungalow in Barnhill.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, it features two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a shower room, and a conservatory.

Added benefits include gas central heating, double-glazing, off-street parking, and a detached garage.

It is also the most affordable property to feature in the top ten for December.

2. Kingennie

Address: East Hillocks Church, Drumsturdy Road, Kingennie By Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £400,000
Status: Active
This church in Kingennie has been converted into a home. Image: TSPC.

This creatively converted B listed church, originally built in 1846, proved popular in second place.

Surrounded by scenic countryside, the property boasts five bedrooms, two reception areas, an open-plan kitchen layout, three bathrooms (plus a WC), a large private balcony, a garage, and a lovely private garden.

3. Carnoustie

Address: 1 Lowson Avenue, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £160,000
Status: Active
This semi-detached home in Carnoustie took third spot. Image: TSPC.

Securing the third spot is a semi-detached home that’s a stone’s throw from Carnoustie town centre.

The ground floor boasts a spacious living room flowing into a bright kitchen. On the upper level are three bedrooms including an en suite master.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: Benreay, 4 Balmyle Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £599,950
Status: Under offer
One glance is enough to explain why this grand Victorian villa attracted a lot of eyeballs. Image: TSPC

It is no surprise that this grand Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry stood out.

Beyond stone gate piers, a grand entrance unfolds with a sweeping driveway and a traditional circle in front of the property’s doorstep.

Stepping inside, a mosaic-tiled vestibule sets the tone, leading to a grand reception hall adorned with a timber staircase and a stunning stained-glass window.

This classic residence offers a well-proportioned layout, featuring four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a home office, and a sunroom.

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 33 Inchkeith Avenue, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £285,000
Status: Active
This three-bed home is within easy reach of good schooling. Image: TSPC.

Securing fifth spot is this detached three-bedroom home. It has a warm and inviting lounge that is open plan to the dining area and extends into a conservatory.

With spacious family accommodation spread across two levels, this property is conveniently located near Monifieth High School and Grange Primary School.

6. Dundee

Address: 11 Halley Place, Dundee
Price: Offers over £165,000
Status: Under offer
Small but pretty, this Dundee home is perfect for downsizers. Image: TSPC.

Perfect for those considering downsizing, this detached two-bedroom bungalow is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Dundee.

Neutral décor throughout makes it a home that’s ready to move in to without any fuss.

7. Montrose

Address: Westview, Rossie Mills, Montrose
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
Overlooking Montrose Basin, this house has fantastic views.

Westview is well named. Thefour bedroom home sits on the southern side of Montrose Wildlife Basin and enjoys breath-taking views of the basin and the Angus Glens.

As well as a large main house, it also comes with a charming detached bothy.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 7 Ambrose Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £290,000
Status: Under offer
Just a short walk from central Broughty Ferry, this house is well-situated. Image: TSPC.

Located just a two minute stroll from Fisher Street and Broughty Ferry promenade, this contemporary home enjoys a great location.

Extensively upgraded, the three bedroom house is an ideal family home.

9. Newport

Address: Flat 5, 5 West Road, Newport
Price: Offers over £275,000
Status: Active
This flat is part of a beautiful divided villa in Newport. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place is a second and third floor flat forming part of a traditional divided villa in Newport-on-Tay.

Inside are three generously proportioned bedrooms and  endless original features, including a fireplace in the lounge.

Best of all, the apartment enjoys magnificent views over the Tay.

10. Birkhill

Address: 1 Templeton Farm Cottages, Birkhill
Price: Offers over £170,000
Status: Active
Beautiful countryside surrounds this home near Birkhill. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for December is this delightful two-bedroom cottage boasting an idyllic rural location on the outskirts of Birkhill.

The spacious lounge has a multi-fuel stove and connects to a south-facing conservatory offering stunning countryside views.

