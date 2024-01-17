STEVE FINAN: Dundee and Dundee United ground-share is slippery slope to Merged FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee and Dundee United ground-share is slippery slope to Merged FC

'If Dundee United and Dundee share a ground, each loses part of their identity.'

Would a Dundee FC and Dundee United ground-share lead to a merge? Image: DC Thomson

By Steve Finan

It’s not often I disagree with Jim Spence. I like him very much as a person and respect him as a journalist and a man of principle.

But when it comes to Dundee’s football clubs sharing a ground, I’m dead set against it.

If United and Dundee share a ground, each loses part of their identity.

It makes fiscal sense? Since when did supporting a provincial club in Scotland make sense?

To my mind, sharing a ground means you have to dilute the tangerine or dark blue blood in your veins. I can’t do that.

I think of myself as a fan, and point to the word’s full-out version: fanatic.

Can football be reduced to a discussion about what makes most money? If you think it can, where do you draw the line?

No matter what guarantees are given, what happens when a new owner of one or the other club comes along who doesn’t feel bound by promises made before his time?

What if this owner aims to create a new force in Scottish football? What if he thinks Dundee Merged FC is the way to do it?

Part of that process is already done if the clubs share a ground.

Football support is a matter of the heart

I wouldn’t support Dundee Merged FC. Like all fanatics, I think with my heart.

Supporting a club is beautifully irrational. It goes deeper into the psyche than a tally sheet will ever reach. It is the last human vestige of the tribal system.

We give undying loyalty, even if we sometimes curse those wearing the strips or picking the starting 11.

To earn that fanaticism a club needs to have flown you so high you could reach out and touch the face of God. The club will also have inflicted disappointments only the dead know the equal of.

But when you have come through those extremes, only then do you realise that love for your team can’t be beaten out of you.

Dundee United and Dundee FC merger fears.

It is valuable to hold on to a “constant” like that. Nothing else in life – partners, houses, jobs, friends – is constant.

To inspire this devotion a club has to be many things. A refuge in troubled personal times, a source of pride, a pain to complain of, a book of memories to leaf through.

And to do all that it needs a unique character.

A club having its own ground, a home that is (strangely but aptly) also your home, is one of the most important parts.

No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.

When I watch my team I’m in a place where my father and grandfather stood long ago. They are both many years gone but I reach through time to connect with them. I value that far more than money.

If my club falls on hard times I will grieve, rage, and do what I can to help.

I fully accept that is a crazy thing to say.

Label me a fool; point out all the reasons I’m wrong. I care not a jot. I’d rather keep my obsession intact.


