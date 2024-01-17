New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling – with strong winds set to hit Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling – with strong winds set to hit Tayside and Fife

The Met Office alerts are in force for Friday and Sunday.

By Kieran Webster
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

New weather warnings have been issued for snow and strong winds in the coming days.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued covering parts of Perthshire and Stirling on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a yellow warning for wind has been issued across the whole of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The warnings come after schools and transport were disrupted by freezing conditions in Tayside on Wednesday.

The first warning, for snow, is in force all day on Friday and could see accumulations of 10cm.

Friday's snow warning.
The snow warning on Friday. Image: Met Office

As the day goes on, snow will turn to rain in lower-lying areas.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow showers continuing through Friday with accumulations of 5-10 cm quite widely, but an additional 20cm is possible over higher ground.

“Drifting of fresh and existing snow cover will add to the impacts.

“Snow will fall at most levels at first, but turning to rain at low levels with snow mainly above 400m by the end of the day.”

Strong winds set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling

On Sunday, a yellow warning for wind is in place across Scotland between 6am and 11.59pm.

The Met Office says gusts between 50mph and 60mph are expected in inland areas, but coastal areas could see gusts of more than 70mph.

A spokesperson said: “A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.”

The new alerts come following a week of weather warnings throughout the region for snow and ice.

More from Perth & Kinross

Eve Muirhead in curling action during a competition
Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in 'shock' over council bid to axe Dewars ice…
Christopher Simpson.
Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Will Kent started losing his vision at age 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blind Perth 'sword fighter' Will reveals how family adapted to new life when he…
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Snow in Perth on Tuesday.
Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside
3
Street sign for Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry.
Pitlochry holiday flats licence to be reviewed following theatre crew plea
Blair Atholl station.
Train services resume after signal failure at Blair Atholl
Andrew Valentine, arms folded, looking cross in the centre of Coupar Angus
'Fury' in Coupar Angus as solar farm developer appeals council rejection
3
A90 Dundee Roundabout
Dundee's Swallow roundabout flooding probed by roads bosses

Conversation