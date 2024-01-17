New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling – with strong winds set to hit Tayside and Fife

New weather warnings have been issued for snow and strong winds in the coming days.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued covering parts of Perthshire and Stirling on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a yellow warning for wind has been issued across the whole of Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The warnings come after schools and transport were disrupted by freezing conditions in Tayside on Wednesday.

The first warning, for snow, is in force all day on Friday and could see accumulations of 10cm.

As the day goes on, snow will turn to rain in lower-lying areas.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow showers continuing through Friday with accumulations of 5-10 cm quite widely, but an additional 20cm is possible over higher ground.

“Drifting of fresh and existing snow cover will add to the impacts.

“Snow will fall at most levels at first, but turning to rain at low levels with snow mainly above 400m by the end of the day.”

Strong winds set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling

On Sunday, a yellow warning for wind is in place across Scotland between 6am and 11.59pm.

The Met Office says gusts between 50mph and 60mph are expected in inland areas, but coastal areas could see gusts of more than 70mph.

A spokesperson said: “A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of the UK during Sunday.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.”

The new alerts come following a week of weather warnings throughout the region for snow and ice.