Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight

A Good Samaritan required a tetanus shot after having his ear badly bitten by a brawling thug fighting outside a Perth nightclub.

The man had stepped in to try to break up the fight between Christopher Simpson and a rival but ended up being attacked and injured.

Simpson – who has a history of biting his victims – turned on the innocent party and rained punches on him, before chewing his ear and knocking him to the ground.

The ear was left bleeding and the victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and given a tetanus injection, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Ear bite fight

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer had been on a night out and exited the Loft nightclub into Scott Street in Perth.

“He observed two males fighting and he tried to defuse the situation.

“He approached the accused, who turned and shouted at him.

“The accused was then seen to be punching the complainer.

“The complainer made efforts to defend himself, trying to protect his head, but the accused bit him on the ear – causing the skin to burst and bleed.

“The complainer fell to the ground as a result.

“The police attended and the next thing the complainer remembers is waking up with officers around him.

“He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“He did not require to have further treatment but he did need to have a tetanus injection.

“The accused later handed himself in.”

Previous bite offence

Simpson, 21, from Abernethy, admitted the August 22 2021 assault.

Sheriff William Wood said: “It is to your limited credit that you have been out of trouble since this over two years ago but you do have a record for losing your temper and engaging in violence.

“It is to be hoped you have turned a corner as you may not be as fortunate again.

“This offence might have attracted a prison sentence.”

Simpson, a joiner, was ordered to pay £600 compensation and told to carry out 150 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was also ordered to carry out unpaid work after biting a medic in the wake of a cocaine and vodka binge to celebrate his 18th birthday in May 2021.

In that case, Simpson collapsed before attacking the medics who were trying to treat him in hospital by hurling punches and spitting at them.

He admitted three charges of assault under the Emergency Workers Act, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the hospital.

The then-teenager also admitted attacking a stranger in the city’s Bank Bar in July 2020 after mistakenly believing he was being laughed at.

In September 2021, he threatened to kill the manger of the Capital Asset pub in Perth, for which he was fined.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.