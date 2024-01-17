Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight

Christopher Simpson attacked a man who had stepped in to stop him fighting in Perth city centre.

By Gordon Currie
Christopher Simpson.
Christopher Simpson.

A Good Samaritan required a tetanus shot after having his ear badly bitten by a brawling thug fighting outside a Perth nightclub.

The man had stepped in to try to break up the fight between Christopher Simpson and a rival but ended up being attacked and injured.

Simpson – who has a history of biting his victims – turned on the innocent party and rained punches on him, before chewing his ear and knocking him to the ground.

The ear was left bleeding and the victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and given a tetanus injection, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

Ear bite fight

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The complainer had been on a night out and exited the Loft nightclub into Scott Street in Perth.

“He observed two males fighting and he tried to defuse the situation.

“He approached the accused, who turned and shouted at him.

“The accused was then seen to be punching the complainer.

“The complainer made efforts to defend himself, trying to protect his head, but the accused bit him on the ear – causing the skin to burst and bleed.

“The complainer fell to the ground as a result.

 

“The police attended and the next thing the complainer remembers is waking up with officers around him.

“He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“He did not require to have further treatment but he did need to have a tetanus injection.

“The accused later handed himself in.”

Previous bite offence

Simpson, 21, from Abernethy, admitted the August 22 2021 assault.

Sheriff William Wood said: “It is to your limited credit that you have been out of trouble since this over two years ago but you do have a record for losing your temper and engaging in violence.

“It is to be hoped you have turned a corner as you may not be as fortunate again.

“This offence might have attracted a prison sentence.”

Simpson, a joiner, was ordered to pay £600 compensation and told to carry out 150 hours unpaid work in the community.

He was also ordered to carry out unpaid work after biting a medic in the wake of a cocaine and vodka binge to celebrate his 18th birthday in May 2021.

Perth Royal Infirmary entrance
Simpson wreaked havoc in Perth Royal Infirmary.

In that case, Simpson collapsed before attacking the medics who were trying to treat him in hospital by hurling punches and spitting at them.

He admitted three charges of assault under the Emergency Workers Act, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the hospital.

The then-teenager also admitted attacking a stranger in the city’s Bank Bar in July 2020 after mistakenly believing he was being laughed at.

In September 2021, he threatened to kill the manger of the Capital Asset pub in Perth, for which he was fined.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.