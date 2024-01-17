Dundee City Council set to double council tax on second homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council set to double council tax on second homes

If the proposals are given the green-light, the rise will come into effect from April 1. 

By Laura Devlin
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee City Council is set to double council tax for second homes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council looks set to double the rate of council tax for second home owners.

Councillors on the city governance committee are being asked to approve proposals for a 100% council tax surcharge on second home properties when they meet next week.

If the proposals are given the green-light, the rise will come into effect from April 1.

Council officers say it could raise around £308,000 in additional revenue for 2024/25 financial year.

It’s also hoped the move will motivate second home owners to either sell or rent their properties, in turn increasing the housing supply within the city.

As of November 2023, there were 204 second homes in Dundee.

Some exemptions will apply

A report which will go before the committee on Monday details that a second home is defined as a dwelling which is no one’s sole or main residence, but which is furnished.

Some properties will be exempt from the proposed increase, including those which are deemed to be a purpose-built holiday home, or a job-related dwelling.

An unoccupied property which is undergoing repairs or renovations to improve the dwelling will also be exempt.

Last year the Scottish Government approved legislation which gave local authorities discretion to introduce a 100% increase on council tax rates for second homes.

Councillor Willie Sawers  said the move would give the local authority much needed income. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Fife Council is among the local authorities who have already approved the increase, with councillors unanimously agreeing to the plans earlier in January.

Second home owners in Perth and Kinross will also see a 100% increase in council tax come April.

Speaking on the Dundee rise, depute convener of the city governance committee councillor Willie Sawers said it would be beneficial for the city.

He added: “While this proposal could raise some much-needed income for the council,  it is also designed to increase housing supply in the city by bringing properties into the market either for sale or rent.”

