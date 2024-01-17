Ian Murray details Raith Rovers’ thinking on defensive recruitments as he predicts post-Scottish Cup weekend transfer movement

Ian Murray has confirmed Raith Rovers will look to beef up their defensive options in the January transfer window.

But he insists the return to fitness of Keith Watson will help inform the decision on exactly what is needed this month.

A knee injury sustained by Watson in September led to Raith signing Dan O’Reilly on a short-term deal in November.

But with O’Reilly having knocked back a contract extension in favour of a move to Partick Thistle, Rovers look to be back to square one.

For Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park, Liam Dick was the only regular member of their back four to feature.

With Watson not yet fit, Euan Murray nursing a groin problem and Ross Millen suspended, winger Josh Mullin and midfielder Scott Brown had to take a step back alongside teenager Dylan Corr.

Without a clean sheet since the 1-0 victory over Dundee United six games ago, the Stark’s Park side have struggled at the back in their current run of one win in five outings.

However, Watson is inching back to fitness and Euan Murray’s return will paint a different picture for Raith defensively.

Murray said: “Having a few boys out at the weekend obviously wasn’t ideal, although I don’t think that was the reason we lost the game.

‘Not as bad as it looked’

“I thought defensively we were alright, particularly with what we had and with Kevin [Dabrowski, goalkeeper] out as well.

“But, yes, I think it’s an area we will look at.

“It also depends on what does Keith come back like? And we expect Euan Murray back.

“We looked really light on Saturday but it’s not as bad as it possibly looked at the weekend.

“But, like anybody, if we can find a defender that we think will improve our team and make us better then we’ll have a look at that.”

Murray moved quickly in the transfer market to snap up Kyle Turner on loan from Ross County last week.

The former Dunfermline and Partick Thistle midfielder made his debut against Queen’s Park and looks an astute signing.

However, with a couple more fresh faces anticipated, Murray admits patience is required as he predicts the actions of Premiership clubs will have a knock-on effect for Rovers heading towards the deadline.

He added: “I would expect things to move a wee bit more for everybody after the Scottish Cup ties are done and dusted and we all know where we are in that competition.

Movement

“It filters down from the Premiership to the other divisions all the time.

“Most of these teams have been away on winter training camps and will be looking at recall options on their loans and stuff like that.

“So, I would imagine maybe after this weekend things will starting moving.

“We’re always in the market for good players but at the moment we’re not down the line with anybody at all.”