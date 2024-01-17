Ian Murray details Raith Rovers’ thinking on defensive recruitments as he predicts post-Scottish Cup weekend transfer movement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray details Raith Rovers’ thinking on defensive recruitments as he predicts post-Scottish Cup weekend transfer movement

The Stark's Park side lost short-term signing Dan O'Reilly to Partick Thistle earlier this month.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Ian Murray has confirmed Raith Rovers will look to beef up their defensive options in the January transfer window.

But he insists the return to fitness of Keith Watson will help inform the decision on exactly what is needed this month.

A knee injury sustained by Watson in September led to Raith signing Dan O’Reilly on a short-term deal in November.

But with O’Reilly having knocked back a contract extension in favour of a move to Partick Thistle, Rovers look to be back to square one.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray holds up his Championship manager of the month for December award.
For Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park, Liam Dick was the only regular member of their back four to feature.

With Watson not yet fit, Euan Murray nursing a groin problem and Ross Millen suspended, winger Josh Mullin and midfielder Scott Brown had to take a step back alongside teenager Dylan Corr.

Without a clean sheet since the 1-0 victory over Dundee United six games ago, the Stark’s Park side have struggled at the back in their current run of one win in five outings.

However, Watson is inching back to fitness and Euan Murray’s return will paint a different picture for Raith defensively.

Murray said: “Having a few boys out at the weekend obviously wasn’t ideal, although I don’t think that was the reason we lost the game.

‘Not as bad as it looked’

“I thought defensively we were alright, particularly with what we had and with Kevin [Dabrowski, goalkeeper] out as well.

“But, yes, I think it’s an area we will look at.

“It also depends on what does Keith come back like? And we expect Euan Murray back.

“We looked really light on Saturday but it’s not as bad as it possibly looked at the weekend.

“But, like anybody, if we can find a defender that we think will improve our team and make us better then we’ll have a look at that.”

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson has been sidelined since September. Image: SNS.

Murray moved quickly in the transfer market to snap up Kyle Turner on loan from Ross County last week.

The former Dunfermline and Partick Thistle midfielder made his debut against Queen’s Park and looks an astute signing.

However, with a couple more fresh faces anticipated, Murray admits patience is required as he predicts the actions of Premiership clubs will have a knock-on effect for Rovers heading towards the deadline.

He added: “I would expect things to move a wee bit more for everybody after the Scottish Cup ties are done and dusted and we all know where we are in that competition.

Movement

“It filters down from the Premiership to the other divisions all the time.

“Most of these teams have been away on winter training camps and will be looking at recall options on their loans and stuff like that.

“So, I would imagine maybe after this weekend things will starting moving.

“We’re always in the market for good players but at the moment we’re not down the line with anybody at all.”

