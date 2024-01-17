Dundee United Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall Uefa are set to dish out £6 million to be shared between Scottish clubs. By Craig Cairns January 17 2024, 12.11pm Share Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4868537/dundee-united-and-st-johnstone-set-for-650k-uefa-windfall/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS Dundee United and St Johnstone are set to rake in £650,000 each in Uefa cash. The windfall comes after Rangers and Celtic reached the group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League. Europe’s governing body distributes cash via national associations to top-flight clubs who fail to qualify for group stage European competition. According to the Daily Mail, these solidarity payments will see nine Scottish clubs split almost £6 million. Dundee United and St Johnstone in action in last season’s Premiership. Image: SNS. That means that, over the coming weeks, Dundee United, St Johnstone and seven other Premiership clubs’ coffers will be boosted by £650,000 in tax-free, lump sum payments. Dundee, as a Championship club last season, will miss out, while Hearts don’t qualify for the payment, having reached the group stage of the Uefa Conference League in the campaign in question. Meanwhile, payments for Premiership clubs not involved in group-stage European football this season will increase by up to 80% when paid out next year. Uefa has confirmed these payments to will rise by 21%, from £661m to £798m.
