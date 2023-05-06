6 key moments that saw Dundee lift Championship title and return to top-flight football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 key moments that saw Dundee lift Championship title and return to top-flight football

Courier Sport takes a look back at the Dark Blues season to see where the campaign was won.

Dundee's key moments in their Championship title victory.
By George Cran

Dundee are heading back to the Premiership after just one season away.

Championship winners for the first time since 2014, a seventh league title in the bag for the Dee.

A rollercoaster season of real highs and real lows culminated in 90 minutes of just that, an epic classic of Championship football.

The winner took it all and it was the Dark Blues who won it. The 5-3 victory sending them five clear of the rest in the final standings.

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

But what were the key moments that took Gary Bowyer’s side to the top?

Queen’s Park 2-2 Dundee – October 28

Ochilview was the venue for the club’s best day of the campaign on Friday. Their October visit, however, threatened to be one of the worst.

In the run-up to the contest, the Dark Blues had won once in four and were set to fall five points behind Queen’s Park as time ticked away at 2-1 down.

Derick Osei stretches to score a late equaliser for Dundee at Queen's Park in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Derick Osei scores to make it 2-2 late on at Ochilview in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

But Derick Osei had other ideas, knocking home from close range to make his one and only Dundee league goal during his very short spell a crucial one.

It also set the Dee off on their best run of the season, seven straight wins in all competitions.

Inverness CT 0-1 Dundee – December 3

Among that run was a history-breaking result.

Making the long trip north to the Highland capital had rarely been a joyous occasion for the Dark Blues.

A Scottish Cup win thanks to a Scott Allan winner in 2018 had been the only Dundee victory away to Inverness, ever.

Paul McMullan curls home the winner at Inverness. Image: SNS.

No league wins at the Caledonian Stadium – until this season.

Paul McMullan was in full flow and grabbed the winner, curling home a beauty to seal three points.

Ayr 0-2 Dundee – December 23

Early-season pace-setters Ayr had the chance to move four points clear of the Dee heading into Christmas.

Instead the Dark Blues put on an impressive show at Somerset Park with former Honest Men favourite Luke McCowan putting his old side to the sword.

Despite Josh Mulligan’s first-half red card, Dundee came out on top thanks to a double from McCowan, the second a wonderful free-kick.

Dundee 7-0 Hamilton – April 1

The Dark Blues didn’t kick on from that seventh win in a row, however.

But they did show their true potential in a Dens Park dismantling of Hamilton Accies.

Lyall Cameron was the star of the show, notching his first senior hat-trick.

And Dundee were good, very good.

On top of the obvious boost in confidence, this victory turned goal difference in their favour. Another wee cushion, had this tight title race been decided by the tightest of margins.

Dundee 3-3 Greenock Morton – April 15

The Dark Blues were top when Morton came to town but Queen’s Park had turned up the pressure by moving level on points after beating Hamilton the night before.

And suddenly the pressure increased massively as Ton went 3-1 up.

Lose and only that improved goal difference was keeping them in first.

Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee against Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

But substitute Kwame Thomas made a huge impact from the bench and kept his side’s unbeaten run going.

He headed in for 3-2 after 71 minutes but all looked lost going into the depths of stoppage time before the former England U/20 international fired in a 95th-minute equaliser.

Queen’s Park 3-5 Dundee – May 5

Dundee’s Luke McCowan (right) scores the goal that clinches the title for Dundee. Image: PA.

Then came the crowning moment, a winner-takes-all finale of epic proportions.

A breathless first half saw the scoreline flip and flop but somehow Dundee kept their nose in front for the majority.

And eventually sent their fans home happy with a league title in the bag and a return to the top table of Scottish football.

