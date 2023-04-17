Kwame Thomas praises Gary Bowyer’s man-management after pep talk inspires Dundee double goal hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Kwame Thomas praises Gary Bowyer’s man-management after pep talk inspires Dundee double goal hero

Thomas had a heart-to-heart with Bowyer just 24 hours before stepping off the bench to net two late strikes in the 3-3 draw with Morton.

By Ewan Smith
Kwame Thomas played a key role in Dundee's draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Kwame Thomas has praised Gary Bowyer’s man-management skills after the Dundee boss inspired him with a pep talk.

Thomas held crunch talks with Bowyer last week after finding it hard to break his way into the Dundee side ahead of Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak.

And, after receiving assurances that he still had a key part to play, Thomas stepped off the bench to net a double in the 3-3 draw with Morton on Saturday.

“I have good dialogue with the gaffer,” said Thomas.

Kwame Thomas has praised Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“He is one of the best I have had in terms of man-management.

“Like any player, I am not happy when I am not playing.

“But he explained that Zach and Jak have been in great form and to be ready when it was my turn.

“I said to him I would be ready and it proved that way.

“It is a team game and I want us to be successful together.

“I obviously want to help with that so when I came on I could see it was against a physical team.

“That’s where my attributes help the team.”

Kwame Thomas lifted by ‘energy from Dundee crowd’

Kwame Thomas celebrates his goal with his Dundee team-mates. Image: SNS.

Thomas scored four minutes after replacing Jakubiak.

He raced behind the goal, urging Dark Blues fans in the Bobby Cox Stand to get behind their side for the final 20 minutes.

He then sealed the draw with a last minute leveller, only for the stadium announcer to wrongly award the strike to team-mate Ryan Sweeney.

But with his parents Paul and Joy making the trip north from Nottingham to watch, nothing could spoil Kwame’s celebrations.

“In football the energy of the crowd can sometimes dictate a game,” added Thomas.

“My celebration wasn’t something I planned. It was just a reaction.

Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

“I thought: ‘Let’s get the stadium going.’ That made it difficult for Morton and we got the point in the end.”

Thomas was too focused on the game to even notice his second strike being mistakenly awarded to Sweeney.

He added: “I didn’t hear that! I wasn’t really listening or thinking about what was going on, to be honest.

“It wasn’t until I spoke to my dad that he said they gave it to Sweens at first.

“I don’t think Sweens was anywhere near me so it was definitely my goal.

“This was the first time my mum and dad have come to see me in Scotland.

“They came up on the train from Nottingham on Friday and the club helped get them into a hotel.

“After that, I will have to beg them to come more!”

