Gary Bowyer hails ‘terrific’ Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders

Thomas netted twice after coming off the bench to rescue a 3-3 draw with Morton and keep Dundee ahead in the title race.

By Ewan Smith
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS

Gary Bowyer reveals a pre-match pep talk with Kwame Thomas inspired the supersub to net a dream late double for Dundee.

Thomas stepped off the bench to haul Dark Blues level as they appeared to be heading for a damaging 3-1 defeat.

A Robbie Muirhead double and Darragh O’Connor strike had put Morton in control, seemingly rendering Luke Hannant’s strike no more than a consolation effort.

However, Thomas made the difference with goals in 71 and injury-time to ensure Dundee are a point ahead of Queen’s Park in the title race with three games left.

“It was a fantastic show of character and commitment from a group of players who didn’t want to get beaten,” said Dundee boss Bowyer.

Gary Bowyer was delighted with the impact of Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS

“They didn’t give in. They dug deep and kept fighting until the end in their third game in a week.

“Kwame was terrific and we played to his strength.

“We had a good conversation with him yesterday about the impact he could have from now until the end of the season.

“He’s been unfortunate since he came here. He had two wonder saves against him v Hamilton and St Mirren in the cup.

“He then suffered concussion against Morton and ended up out a lot longer than we’d hoped for.

“But he has earned his goals today and gives us a different option.”

Gary Bowyer: No sense of entitlement in Dundee dressing room

Dundee showed great spirit to fight back. Image: SNS

Dundee missed out on the chance to restore their three-point advantage over Queen’s Park with the draw.

And while they dropped two points here, the late fightback says a lot about their hunger for success.

Bowyer added: “It’s the character the group has shown that is important, not just Kwame.

“Nobody is going to hand anyone anything, not even a game never mind anything else.

“There’s no sense of entitlement in our dressing room. There’s a sense of realism.

“You have to work bloody hard to get anything out of the game because the opposition – no matter who they are – won’t let you win.

“There’s no sense of entitlement and they showed that with the way they fought to get a point.”

