Firefighters’ 13-hour battle to bring Dysart blaze under control

Huge clouds of smoke from fire were visible from as far away as Edinburgh

By Emma Duncan
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.

Fire crews fought through the night to tackle a large blaze at a commercial premises in Dysart near Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters spent more than 13 hours at the scene as efforts continued to extinguish the fire..

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Saturday  after residents reported thick black smoke billowing from the a building  at Frances Industrial Estate on Wemyss Road.

Six pumps  as well as a high reach appliance were despatched to the scene from stations across Fife.

Crews from across Fife sent to fight blaze

A water bowser was also sent from Larbert to support efforts to bring the the blaze under control.

Crews work to battle the blaze. Image: David Wardle.

It is believed one of the businesses Star Performance, a vehicle repair shop, suffered severe damage in the fire.

Firefighters continued throughout the night tackling the blaze amid the fear the fire could spread to neighbouring properties.

Fire crews at the scene. Image: David Wardle \ DC Thomson<br />5 pumps, 1 ALP, 5 Officers cars, 1 4×4, Water board and Scottish power on scene AND 1 Police van now here.<br />From where I am, water going on from ALP and 2 hoses

The fire was eventually extinguished early on Sunday with fire crews eventually leaving the scene at 4.35am.

Smoke from fire visible from Edinburgh

At the height of the blaze clouds of black smoke coming from the building could be seen from as far away as Edinburgh.

Emergency service crews on scene. Image: David Wardle.

Residents were also affected as ash from the burning building falling on nearby homes.

One resident said: “It looks like a huge fire.

“There’s ash coming over the house.”

An eyewitness who passed the scene said: “There’s a height appliance that is putting water on to the fire.

“It is with a good few fire engines and a lot of fire officer cars.

“It looks like one of the businesses is on fire.

“An ambulance was here as well.”

Residents nearby have spotted smoke billowing from the site and ash coming over their houses. Image: Suzanne Robertson.

The industrial estate is home to several businesses including a printing company, welding business and motorcycle repair shop.

As efforts to tackle the blaze continued

Fire started in commercial premises

Scottish Water issued a warning of discoloured water and low pressure while the fire is ongoing.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 3.23pm on Saturday of a fire at commercial premises in Dysart.

“In all six appliances were despatched from stations across Fife as well a a high reach and a command vehicle.

“In addition we also has a water bowser sent from Larbert station to assist.

“Crews worked through the night to tackle the fire before the stop call came in at 4.35am on Sunday.

“There are no reports of any injuries from the incident.”

