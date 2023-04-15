Jim Goodwin reckons NO team is working harder than Dundee United as Tannadice boss lauds much-maligned stopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reckons NO team is working harder than Dundee United as Tannadice boss lauds much-maligned stopper

Jamie McGrath was the hero from the penalty spot

By Alan Temple
Goodwin hails the travelling support. Image: SNS
Goodwin hails the travelling support. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons NO team in Scotland is working harder than Dundee United after watching the Tangerines climb out of the relegation places with a gutsy 2-1 victory at Motherwell.

The hosts — with five wins from their previous seven games — claimed the lead through red-hot Kevin van Veen.

But second half strikes from Ilmari Niskanen and a Jamie McGrath penalty ensured the three points went back to Tayside.

Goodwin was buoyed by his side’s second successive Premiership win — lauding their character, belief and improvement in possession — but it is evident there will no let-up in his lofty demands.

Close to 1,5000 Arabs went home happy. Image: SNS

“One of the first conversations I had with the players was to tell them what has happened in the past is irrelevant,” said the Irishman. “We can only affect what’s to come. It’s not about how you start the race; it’s how you finish it.

“And if we can finish this campaign on a positive note, continuing on the run of form we are on, then we could take ourselves completely out of this drop-zone.

“I don’t think for one minute that we are safe. We’ll be back to work on Monday and working just as hard.

“The group has never been moping about.

“But I’ve tried to put my own stamp on things, with demands on the players. I’d be surprised — although I know every team is working hard — if there is a group of players working harder than we are.

“I still believe we can improve in every department. Whether it’s fitness, possession, defending, attacking — and the boys have really bought into it.”

Birighitti boost

The victory takes United up to 10th ahead of Sunday’s encounter between Kilmarnock and Celtic.

“Physiologically, that will have a positive impact,” added Goodwin.

“Kilmarnock are capable of causing an upset, especially at Rugby Park, but if Celtic go there and win then we are 10th after this weekend. That is a really positive step in the right direction.”

Birighitti made key stops. Image: SNS

While there were no failures in mint, Goodwin picked out goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for particular praise.

The Australian has endured a tumultuous debut campaign in Scotland, pockmarked with high-profiled blunders. But he was excellent at Fir Park.

In particular, he thwarted van Veen in a one-versus-one situation when Motherwell were leading 1-0.

A potentially match-defining moment.

“I’m really pleased for Mark because he has come in for a bit of criticism, along with others in the group,” he continued.

“It was a crucial save and that’s what you need; your goalkeeper to make big saves at important moments.”

“He has been excellent since I’ve arrived.”

Niskanen makes it 1-1. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Niskanen’s leveller was the Finn’s first goal since October 2021.

Goodwin added: “Immi has been starved of opportunities of late, but he came into the team and played a really important role — both in and out of possession — and it was a terrific finish.”

