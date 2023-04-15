Jim Goodwin reckons NO team is working harder than Dundee United as Tannadice boss lauds much-maligned stopper

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin reckons NO team in Scotland is working harder than Dundee United after watching the Tangerines climb out of the relegation places with a gutsy 2-1 victory at Motherwell.

The hosts — with five wins from their previous seven games — claimed the lead through red-hot Kevin van Veen.

But second half strikes from Ilmari Niskanen and a Jamie McGrath penalty ensured the three points went back to Tayside.

Goodwin was buoyed by his side’s second successive Premiership win — lauding their character, belief and improvement in possession — but it is evident there will no let-up in his lofty demands.

“One of the first conversations I had with the players was to tell them what has happened in the past is irrelevant,” said the Irishman. “We can only affect what’s to come. It’s not about how you start the race; it’s how you finish it.

“And if we can finish this campaign on a positive note, continuing on the run of form we are on, then we could take ourselves completely out of this drop-zone.

“I don’t think for one minute that we are safe. We’ll be back to work on Monday and working just as hard.

“The group has never been moping about.

“But I’ve tried to put my own stamp on things, with demands on the players. I’d be surprised — although I know every team is working hard — if there is a group of players working harder than we are.

“I still believe we can improve in every department. Whether it’s fitness, possession, defending, attacking — and the boys have really bought into it.”

Birighitti boost

The victory takes United up to 10th ahead of Sunday’s encounter between Kilmarnock and Celtic.

“Physiologically, that will have a positive impact,” added Goodwin.

“Kilmarnock are capable of causing an upset, especially at Rugby Park, but if Celtic go there and win then we are 10th after this weekend. That is a really positive step in the right direction.”

While there were no failures in mint, Goodwin picked out goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for particular praise.

The Australian has endured a tumultuous debut campaign in Scotland, pockmarked with high-profiled blunders. But he was excellent at Fir Park.

In particular, he thwarted van Veen in a one-versus-one situation when Motherwell were leading 1-0.

A potentially match-defining moment.

“I’m really pleased for Mark because he has come in for a bit of criticism, along with others in the group,” he continued.

“It was a crucial save and that’s what you need; your goalkeeper to make big saves at important moments.”

“He has been excellent since I’ve arrived.”

Meanwhile, Niskanen’s leveller was the Finn’s first goal since October 2021.

Goodwin added: “Immi has been starved of opportunities of late, but he came into the team and played a really important role — both in and out of possession — and it was a terrific finish.”