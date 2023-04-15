Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning Fir Park turnaround lifts Tangerines out of the drop-zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning Fir Park turnaround lifts Tangerines out of the drop-zone

United fought back from a half-time deficit to claim a vital win

By Alan Temple
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS

Dundee United roared out of the Premiership relegation places with a dramatic turnaround against Motherwell.

Goals from Ilmari Niskanen and an ice cool Jamie McGrath penalty cancelled out Kevin van Veen’s first-half opener at Fir Park.

The 2-1 triumph is just United’s second away win in the league this term and could not have come at a better time, lifting them one point clear of Ross County and ahead of Kilmarnock — who face Celtic on Sunday — on goal difference.

It is the first time the Tangerines have won successive matches since January 2.

Key moments

United started well, dominating possession and creating a couple of serviceable chances.

Steven Fletcher saw a header cleared off the line by Max Johnston following an excellent deep corner by Craig Sibbald.

The combative midfielder then had a pop himself, lashing over the bar from 20 yards.

Fletcher, right, battles for possession. Image: SNS

However, the Steelmen — buoyant after five wins from their last seven games — worked their way into the contest as the half progressed.

Sean Goss lofted a free-kick over bar from an inviting, van Veen fizzed a ferocious effort wide of the post and Dan Casey shot off target after a corner led to a penalty box stramash.

So, it was no surprise to see the hosts claim the lead.

The goalscorer was certainly no shock.

Van Veen played an incisive one-two with the excellent Johnston, only for Mark Birighitti to superbly deny the Dutchman from point-blank range. But the in-form marksman was quickest to react, prodding into an empty net.

Goal number 23 for the season; eight in his last five.

Motherwell celebrate their opener. Image: SNS

United blew a fine opportunity to threaten on the break when a swift counter-attack allowed Fletcher to send Niskanen scampering forward. But, with a seemingly simple pass to Ian Harkes available, the winger dallied and was dispossessed.

A magnificent Charlie Mulgrew block was required to deflect Blair Spittal’s low drive over the bar as Motherwell sought the initiative after the interval. Van Veen then saw a goal — a fine curling effort — ruled out for offside.

United almost landed a punch of their own when Behich teed up Harkes inside the penalty box, by Liam Kelly blocked the American’s shot with his legs. Loick Ayina headed a Sibbald’s delivery narrowly wide from the subsequent corner.

A fine travelling support made the trip to Motherwell. Image: SNS

However, the threat of van Veen was constant. He forced a sprawling stop from Birighitti with a fizzing half-volley from a prohibitive angle.

The Aussie’s personal battle with van Veen continued with a superb block after a rare Ayina error allowed the former Scunthorpe Town man to hare through on goal unchallenged.

And Birighitti’s interventions were proved crucial when Harkes skinned Goss in the box and produced a perfect cut-back for Niskanen, who shot low beyond Kelly for his first goal since October 2021.

McGrath coolly converts. Image: SNS

A dramatic turnaround was completed when Fletcher was felled in the box by Kelly and, following the obligatory VAR check, the nerveless McGrath rolled the ball down the middle from 12 yards to make it 2-1.

Dundee United star man: Ian Harkes

Harkes has enjoyed a decent vein of form since Goodwin’s arrival and was a bundle of energy in the North Lanarkshire sun.

He covered a remarkable amount of ground, threw himself into duels and, crucially, had the nous to make things happen in the final third when given the chance.

His assist for Niskanen was slick and timely.

Ian Harkes holds off ex-United man Blair Spittal. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew was also excellent, while Mark Birighitti — much maligned this term — should be credited for a couple of huge saves at pivotal moments.

Dundee United player ratings

United (4-5-1): Birighitti 7; Freeman 5 (MacLeod 64, 3), Ayina 6, Mulgrew 7, McMann 6; Niskanen 7, McGrath 6, Sibbald 7, Harkes 7, Behich 6; Fletcher 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Djoum, Edwards, Anaku, Fotheringham, Cudjoe, Thomson.

Manager under the microscope

Goodwin was understandably loath to make major alterations to the side that defeated Hibs 2-1 six days prior — a maiden Premiership win since January 2.

Goodwin made one change to his side for a tough test in North Lanarkshire. Image: SNS

However, he did call upon the tireless, hard-running Niskanen to replace Kai Fotheringham. It was the Finland international’s first start since February 11 and just his fourth of the campaign.

And Niskanen repaid his boss by netting the crucial leveller.

Goodwin made an in-game alteration to 3-5-2, bringing on Rory MacLeod to play alongside Fletcher, and United grabbed all three points.

