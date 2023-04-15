Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning Fir Park turnaround lifts Tangerines out of the drop-zone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United roared out of the Premiership relegation places with a dramatic turnaround against Motherwell.

Goals from Ilmari Niskanen and an ice cool Jamie McGrath penalty cancelled out Kevin van Veen’s first-half opener at Fir Park.

The 2-1 triumph is just United’s second away win in the league this term and could not have come at a better time, lifting them one point clear of Ross County and ahead of Kilmarnock — who face Celtic on Sunday — on goal difference.

It is the first time the Tangerines have won successive matches since January 2.

Key moments

United started well, dominating possession and creating a couple of serviceable chances.

Steven Fletcher saw a header cleared off the line by Max Johnston following an excellent deep corner by Craig Sibbald.

The combative midfielder then had a pop himself, lashing over the bar from 20 yards.

However, the Steelmen — buoyant after five wins from their last seven games — worked their way into the contest as the half progressed.

Sean Goss lofted a free-kick over bar from an inviting, van Veen fizzed a ferocious effort wide of the post and Dan Casey shot off target after a corner led to a penalty box stramash.

So, it was no surprise to see the hosts claim the lead.

The goalscorer was certainly no shock.

Van Veen played an incisive one-two with the excellent Johnston, only for Mark Birighitti to superbly deny the Dutchman from point-blank range. But the in-form marksman was quickest to react, prodding into an empty net.

Goal number 23 for the season; eight in his last five.

United blew a fine opportunity to threaten on the break when a swift counter-attack allowed Fletcher to send Niskanen scampering forward. But, with a seemingly simple pass to Ian Harkes available, the winger dallied and was dispossessed.

A magnificent Charlie Mulgrew block was required to deflect Blair Spittal’s low drive over the bar as Motherwell sought the initiative after the interval. Van Veen then saw a goal — a fine curling effort — ruled out for offside.

United almost landed a punch of their own when Behich teed up Harkes inside the penalty box, by Liam Kelly blocked the American’s shot with his legs. Loick Ayina headed a Sibbald’s delivery narrowly wide from the subsequent corner.

However, the threat of van Veen was constant. He forced a sprawling stop from Birighitti with a fizzing half-volley from a prohibitive angle.

The Aussie’s personal battle with van Veen continued with a superb block after a rare Ayina error allowed the former Scunthorpe Town man to hare through on goal unchallenged.

And Birighitti’s interventions were proved crucial when Harkes skinned Goss in the box and produced a perfect cut-back for Niskanen, who shot low beyond Kelly for his first goal since October 2021.

A dramatic turnaround was completed when Fletcher was felled in the box by Kelly and, following the obligatory VAR check, the nerveless McGrath rolled the ball down the middle from 12 yards to make it 2-1.

Dundee United star man: Ian Harkes

Harkes has enjoyed a decent vein of form since Goodwin’s arrival and was a bundle of energy in the North Lanarkshire sun.

He covered a remarkable amount of ground, threw himself into duels and, crucially, had the nous to make things happen in the final third when given the chance.

His assist for Niskanen was slick and timely.

Charlie Mulgrew was also excellent, while Mark Birighitti — much maligned this term — should be credited for a couple of huge saves at pivotal moments.

Dundee United player ratings

United (4-5-1): Birighitti 7; Freeman 5 (MacLeod 64, 3), Ayina 6, Mulgrew 7, McMann 6; Niskanen 7, McGrath 6, Sibbald 7, Harkes 7, Behich 6; Fletcher 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Djoum, Edwards, Anaku, Fotheringham, Cudjoe, Thomson.

Manager under the microscope

Goodwin was understandably loath to make major alterations to the side that defeated Hibs 2-1 six days prior — a maiden Premiership win since January 2.

However, he did call upon the tireless, hard-running Niskanen to replace Kai Fotheringham. It was the Finland international’s first start since February 11 and just his fourth of the campaign.

And Niskanen repaid his boss by netting the crucial leveller.

Goodwin made an in-game alteration to 3-5-2, bringing on Rory MacLeod to play alongside Fletcher, and United grabbed all three points.