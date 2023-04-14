Scott McMann: ‘Brilliant’ Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United finally ended their Premiership winless streak last weekend.

Now, Scott McMann insists it is high time the Tangerines’ boisterous away following were given something to shout about.

United have emerged victorious from just ONE league match on the road this season; a 1-0 triumph at St Johnstone on January 2.

Only Kilmarnock, winless on the road all campaign, have endured a more stark travel sickness.

Nevertheless, United’s away support remains sizeable and vocal, with Motherwell opening up an extra section of their stand ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in anticipation of the following from Tayside.

And McMann hopes to reward their loyalty — while boosting the Tangerines’ survival bid.

“Having a big support this weekend will boost us,” said McMann.

“The away fans have been brilliant all season and, if they come out in their numbers, it will push us on.

“They have travelled all over the country this season and they deserve more than the one win we’ve given them.

“So, hopefully we will be able to get it this Saturday.”

The Motherwell model

Indeed, McMann reckons the Steelmen are the template for how quickly momentum can build.

Motherwell were fellow relegation contenders prior to the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell, but a run of five wins and a draw in their last seven games — the only defeat coming against Rangers — has seen them surge to eighth spot.

“Motherwell have shown what’s possible,” continued McMann. “They have gone on a really good run since their manager (Kettlewell) came in. They picked up wins and have got themselves out of trouble.

“They got their first win and it snowballed — and we want to do something similar.

“We’ve not had a run of four or five wins on the spin this season so hopefully last Sunday was the start of one.

“The gaffer has been telling us not to focus on the league table. If we can win the games we feel we can, then we’ll get away from where we are.”

Mental strength

Meanwhile, McMann has heaped praise on “outstanding” defender Loick Ayina following the teenager’s fine showing against Hibs last weekend.

The on-loan Huddersfield kid illustrated his pace, physicality and technical ability against the capital club and — from arriving in Scotland with just 38 minutes of senior football under his belt — he must be among the first names on the team-sheet.

“Loick has been outstanding,” said the former Hamilton full-back. “We didn’t know much about him when he arrived in January but he’s got into the team and stayed there on merit.

“All credit to him, he’s young and he’s coped well with everything. It shows a lot of mental strength to come to a new club and deal with this situation.

“Combined with the ability and physicality he’s got, Loick is someone who will go on to have a good career.”