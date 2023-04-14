Scott McMann: ‘Brilliant’ Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scott McMann: ‘Brilliant’ Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory

McMann wants to give United's away fans something to cheer about after a tough campaign

By Alan Temple
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS

Dundee United finally ended their Premiership winless streak last weekend.

Now, Scott McMann insists it is high time the Tangerines’ boisterous away following were given something to shout about.

United have emerged victorious from just ONE league match on the road this season; a 1-0 triumph at St Johnstone on January 2.

Only Kilmarnock, winless on the road all campaign, have endured a more stark travel sickness.

Nevertheless, United’s away support remains sizeable and vocal, with Motherwell opening up an extra section of their stand ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides in anticipation of the following from Tayside.

And McMann hopes to reward their loyalty — while boosting the Tangerines’ survival bid.

Tony Watt scored the winning goal in United’s only away Premiership victory. Image: SNS

“Having a big support this weekend will boost us,” said McMann.

“The away fans have been brilliant all season and, if they come out in their numbers, it will push us on.

“They have travelled all over the country this season and they deserve more than the one win we’ve given them.

“So, hopefully we will be able to get it this Saturday.”

The Motherwell model

Indeed, McMann reckons the Steelmen are the template for how quickly momentum can build.

Motherwell were fellow relegation contenders prior to the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell, but a run of five wins and a draw in their last seven games — the only defeat coming against Rangers — has seen them surge to eighth spot.

“Motherwell have shown what’s possible,” continued McMann. “They have gone on a really good run since their manager (Kettlewell) came in. They picked up wins and have got themselves out of trouble.

“They got their first win and it snowballed — and we want to do something similar.

“We’ve not had a run of four or five wins on the spin this season so hopefully last Sunday was the start of one.

“The gaffer has been telling us not to focus on the league table. If we can win the games we feel we can, then we’ll get away from where we are.”

Mental strength

Meanwhile, McMann has heaped praise on “outstanding” defender Loick Ayina following the teenager’s fine showing against Hibs last weekend.

The on-loan Huddersfield kid illustrated his pace, physicality and technical ability against the capital club and — from arriving in Scotland with just 38 minutes of senior football under his belt — he must be among the first names on the team-sheet.

Ayina has belied a debut red card to become a standout. Image: SNS

“Loick has been outstanding,” said the former Hamilton full-back. “We didn’t know much about him when he arrived in January but he’s got into the team and stayed there on merit.

“All credit to him, he’s young and he’s coped well with everything. It shows a lot of mental strength to come to a new club and deal with this situation.

“Combined with the ability and physicality he’s got, Loick is someone who will go on to have a good career.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
The Dundee United 'conveyor belt' target as Jim Goodwin draws Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong…
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Dundee United legend Willie Pettigrew's medals could fetch thousands at auction
Jim Goodwin reckons 'brilliant' Charlie Mulgrew belied 'legs have gone' critics in Dundee United…
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
EXCLUSIVE: Why Aziz Behich didn't watch Dundee United's nerve-shredding penalty against Hibs as Aussie…
Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae…
Steven Fletcher: Dundee United were not fit enough before Jim Goodwin arrived
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…

Most Read

1
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…
GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest
The people of Dundee opened their hearts and wallets to help after Titanic sinking

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]