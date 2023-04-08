Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loick Ayina has hailed the nurturing influence of Arnaud Djoum as he settles into life at Dundee United.

The experienced Djoum, a fellow French speaker, has taken the teenager under his wing following a deadline day loan move from Huddersfield.

From taking on driving duties to tactical advice, Ayina insists the ex-Hearts ace has been pivotal in helping him acclimatise to Scotland — on and off the pitch.

“Any time someone speaks the same language as you it’s easier,” smiled Ayina. “Everyone is good with me but Arnaud has been a big help.

“He drives me places because I don’t drive, we go and eat together — he’s like a father or a brother and I’m so happy he’s here. He’s shown me around Dundee.

“With the football, he is also a big help.

“I remember, the first game (away at Kilmarnock) I was on the bench and he started. Before it, he said, “watch the game, watch the strikers — they’re really aggressive. Don’t get too tight with them because they like the fight.”

“And then, in my first game (also against Kilmarnock), I get too tight and got a red card!”

Belief

That, however, was a relatively rare misstep during a bright spell north of the border for the powerful Parisian.

He has made five appearances for the Tangerines and appears to have cemented a place in the back-line, as the only natural centre-half blessed with raw pace.

Ayina’s own confidence is palpable — and that belief extends to United’s survival hopes.

“I think we can do good things,” he continued. “The position we are in the league is not what we want, but we have a big game against Hibs on Sunday. If we can take three points, and the confidence, then we will have momentum.

“I am young but I don’t think about the pressure (of a relegation battle). This is football and when I am on the pitch, I don’t think about those things. If you make a mistake, then you need to focus on the next play or the next thing you do.

“The confidence I have? I will never lose that.”

Press and fight

Already in his brief time in Scotland, Ayina has crossed swords with Alfredo Morelos, Antonio Colak, Curtis Main and Joel Nouble; strikers with a heady mix of physicality and quality.

For a player who boasted just 38 minutes of senior football prior to his move north, he is relishing the learning curve.

“I came on loan to play in games like that,” he added. “Competing against good strikers can only be good for me.

“It is a difficult league. The strikers never tire. They always press and fight with you. I need to stay focused and concentrated.

“I have already learned a lot. It is good experience and I’ve played with, and against, good players. I’ve enjoyed it.”