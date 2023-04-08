Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve

Ayina has settled in to life at Tannadice with aplomb and is already a regular

By Alan Temple
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS

Loick Ayina has hailed the nurturing influence of Arnaud Djoum as he settles into life at Dundee United.

The experienced Djoum, a fellow French speaker, has taken the teenager under his wing following a deadline day loan move from Huddersfield.

From taking on driving duties to tactical advice, Ayina insists the ex-Hearts ace has been pivotal in helping him acclimatise to Scotland — on and off the pitch.

Ayina, left, and Djoum check out the surroundings at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“Any time someone speaks the same language as you it’s easier,” smiled Ayina. “Everyone is good with me but Arnaud has been a big help.

“He drives me places because I don’t drive, we go and eat together — he’s like a father or a brother and I’m so happy he’s here. He’s shown me around Dundee.

“With the football, he is also a big help.

“I remember, the first game (away at Kilmarnock) I was on the bench and he started. Before it, he said, “watch the game, watch the strikers — they’re really aggressive. Don’t get too tight with them because they like the fight.”

“And then, in my first game (also against Kilmarnock), I get too tight and got a red card!”

Belief

That, however, was a relatively rare misstep during a bright spell north of the border for the powerful Parisian.

Ayina shackles Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox. Image: SNS

He has made five appearances for the Tangerines and appears to have cemented a place in the back-line, as the only natural centre-half blessed with raw pace.

Ayina’s own confidence is palpable — and that belief extends to United’s survival hopes.

“I think we can do good things,” he continued. “The position we are in the league is not what we want, but we have a big game against Hibs on Sunday. If we can take three points, and the confidence, then we will have momentum.

“I am young but I don’t think about the pressure (of a relegation battle). This is football and when I am on the pitch, I don’t think about those things. If you make a mistake, then you need to focus on the next play or the next thing you do.

“The confidence I have? I will never lose that.”

Press and fight

Already in his brief time in Scotland, Ayina has crossed swords with Alfredo Morelos, Antonio Colak, Curtis Main and Joel Nouble; strikers with a heady mix of physicality and quality.

For a player who boasted just 38 minutes of senior football prior to his move north, he is relishing the learning curve.

“I came on loan to play in games like that,” he added. “Competing against good strikers can only be good for me.

“It is a difficult league. The strikers never tire. They always press and fight with you. I need to stay focused and concentrated.

“I have already learned a lot. It is good experience and I’ve played with, and against, good players. I’ve enjoyed it.”

