5 Dundee United talking points: Remarkable Saturday 3pm jinx persists as size of Tangerines task is laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Remarkable Saturday 3pm jinx persists as size of Tangerines task is laid bare

Courier Sport picks out five key takeaways following the Tangerines' 2-0 defeat against Rangers

Jim Goodwin gesticulates on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin gesticulates on the sidelines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership following a 2-0 reverse against Rangers.

Despite a gutsy, diligent opening half-hour from the visitors, a Malik Tillman brace condemned United to defeat at Ibrox.

The Tangerines are now winless in their last 11 league matches — and have eight fixtures to save their skin.

Courier Sport was in Govan to analyse the action.

Peter Pawlett exit was tough to watch

Watching Peter Pawlett limp off at Ibrox was a heartbreaking sight.

In footballing terms, it was a hammer-blow for United. The former Aberdeen man is an acutely intelligent player; he picks up clever pockets of space, surges forward and is capable of creating, and scoring, goals.

A forlorn Pawlett limps off. Image: SNS

That was illustrated when he skipped past Connor Goldson in the opening stages and scampered through on goal, only to pick out the wrong pass at the decisive moment.

A fit Pawlett is exactly what the Tangerines need.

But whether they will be able to call upon him? That remains to be seen.

Pawlett has worked laudably hard to regain full fitness.

He missed the vast majority of 2022 following Achilles surgery and, on his first start of this season — away at Hearts — he was the best player on the pitch before being withdrawn due to a hamstring injury.

Saturday represented the first time he has started two successive Premiership matches since December 11, 2021. So for him to only last 20 minutes was galling and there will be a nervous wait to find out the severity of the set-back.

With Liam Smith, Dylan Levitt, Glenn Middleton and Charlie Mulgrew all absent through injury against Rangers, boss Jim Goodwin will be desperate to see some of his senior stars climb off the treatment table in time for the run-in.

A defining four minutes

United have cause to rue four pivotal minutes prior to half-time.

As the clock hit 35 minutes, the visitors were restricting the hosts and the natives were growing restless.

There was some audible dissatisfaction as Craig Sibbald exchanged passes with Kai Fotheringham before unleashing a ferocious drive. It zipped narrowly over the bar.

The Tangerines were doing a fine effort of suffocating the engine room, forcing the Gers to play wide. They appeared content with Borna Barisic and James Tavernier whipping crosses towards Ryan Edwards and Loick Ayina, in particular.

But, before any ire could fester, Rangers claimed the lead. It was the first time they cut United open through the middle.

Goldson was given too much space to pick out a pass and Tillman was allowed to escape Scott McMann before lashing beyond Mark Birighitti.

A slick move but, as Goodwin noted, avoidable from a United perspective.

It was always likely to be an uphill struggle after that and questions will be asked about goalkeeper Birighitti’s part in the second goal, with Tillman’s strike squirming under the Australian’s body.

Next week will — and must — be a very different game

At this stage of the season and with the Terrors’ position so precarious, praise for ultimately futile effort and organisation is a little hollow.

United need wins.

However, there is every reason to think the visit of Hibernian next Sunday will be an altogether different contest.

Steven Fletcher celebrates his stunning strike against St Mirren in United’s last home game. Image: SNS

The Tangerines produced two draws prior to the trip to Ibrox — the most recent of those, a 1-1 stalemate against St Mirren, merited a victory — and registered 35 shots in their two home matches under Goodwin.

United will be charged with getting on the front-foot and, based on the early stages of the Goodwin reign, are capable of doing that.

Kilmarnock pile on the pressure

Eight games left.

Dundee United face Hibs (sixth), Motherwell (eighth) and Livingston (seventh) before a post-split fixture list against their bottom-six rivals.

With that run of games, survival is far from irretrievable — but do-or-die time is approaching apace, starting with the visit of the Hibees.

Kilmarnock’s victory against Hearts on Saturday means that United are now six points adrift of the Ayrshire outfit, who occupy the guaranteed safety of 10th.

The Tangerines’ goal difference advantage has also been wiped out.

Overturning a deficit of six points in eight games may not seem like an outrageous proposition but, for context, United have only picked up seven points in their last 15 Premiership outings.

They have won one league match in 2023.

Such statistics are no reflection on Goodwin. They largely pre-date his appointment and there has been an improvement since his arrival.

But progress must be translated into points if United are to pull off a great escape.

A remarkable statistic persists

United’s defeat ensured the survival of one of Scottish football’s more peculiar quirks this season.

The Tangerines are yet to win a Premiership fixture that has kicked off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday.

Their five wins have come on a Saturday night against Aberdeen, Wednesday evenings against Hibs, Kilmarnock and Ross County, and a Monday afternoon victory against St Johnstone on January 2.

The traditional time slot for football has not been kind to Arabs.

Mercifully for those of a superstitious nature, their next game is on a Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Pawlett is consoled by ex-Aberdeen teammate Ryan Jack. Image: SNS
Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers…
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS
Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik…
McMann is in defiant mood ahead of the Rangers showdown. Image: SNS
Rangers clash is no 'free hit' for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines…
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Goodwin was at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers
Sandaza celebrates a New Firm strike against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Fran Sandaza: Why axe from 'worst club' Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee…
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Dylan Levitt will not require surgery. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin delivers major Dylan Levitt injury update while defender is ruled out of…

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented