EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive that can win over Dundee United fans

By Alan Temple
February 3 2023, 11.00am Updated: February 3 2023, 5.56pm
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS

Loick Ayina boasts the physicality and mentality to thrive amid Dundee United’s relegation battle — after his talent was forged in the unforgiving football cages of Paris.

That is the view of Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham, who is certain his young defensive prospect will become a firm fans’ favourite while on loan with the Tangerines.

Ayina, 19, joined the Terriers in 2019 after impressing during formative spells with ESTAC Troyes and Sarcelles AAS.

The six-foot stopper hails from Congo but was raised on the outskirts of the French capital.

And Fotheringham believes he was shaped by his experiences playing street soccer; cauldrons of creativity and camaraderie, in which contests can often get fiery. As such, he boasts a mix of raw ability and academy-trained technique.

Fotheringham is a huge admirer of Ayina. Image: Shutterstock

“Loick was recruited from the suburbs of Paris, where he had a background playing street football,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport. “Those are really high-tempo, physical showcase matches in the cages.

“He comes from that background of fighting for everything and it has given him aggression. The hunger and fight to get himself in the first-team picture really shines through.

“It is the same story with (fellow Huddersfield youngsters) Etienne Camara and Brahima Diarra. All three have been through a lot together, coming through the youth ranks. They are like brothers and could be the future of this club.

“They want to do well, not only for themselves, but for their families.

“I think Loick will have the character to go up to Scotland and do well. He has already moved away from France at a very young age; away from his father. He never shied away from the challenges and always works hard.

“He’s not the finished article but will be a very strong addition for United.”

Pace and power

While lauding his mental strength and force of personality, Fotheringham is swift to highlight Ayina’s physical and technical attributes.

“We wouldn’t have let him join just any club in Scotland. We did our homework.

Blistering pace is the takeaway, with the youngster laying claim to being the fastest defender at Huddersfield. Beyond that, he boasts aggression, decent passing range and is excellent in the air.

All of which should be music to the ears of Arabs, who have been crying out for a player in that mould since the departures of Kerr Smith and Lewis Neilson last term.

“Loick plays on the front-foot and I know he has a big future,” continued Fotheringham.

Ayina, No.46 and Etienne Camara, No.48 at Huddersfield. Image: Shuterstock

“It is just unfortunate that my three centre-backs at the moment are really strong, so he’ll benefit from more game-time in Scotland.

“Loick is good in possession, can step out (of defence) with the ball and is VERY athletic. He will be the quickest in the United back-line by a country mile! He’s probably the quickest defender we’ve got down here.

“He is so receptive to coaching, information and ideas. He takes it all on board and plays football with a smile on his face.

“But he needs time and experience. There will be the odd mistake and he’ll learn from them, but I honestly don’t think there will be many defenders up in Scotland with his athleticism.

“Loick might need to work on being a bit more composed in his tackling — he is very aggressive and proactive in the challenge. But I know Dundee United fans will love his commitment.”

Demanding environment

Fotheringham has revealed that Ayina had options south of the border, with the player generally impressive for the Terriers’ ‘B’ team and recently making his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Preston.

However, the former Tannadice and Dundee midfielder has no doubt a move north is right for Ayina — as he prepares to learn from the likes of Charlie Mulgrew and Tangerines’ skipper Ryan Edwards.

“There was a lot of interest in Loick from England,” continued Fotheringham. “But Foxy (Liam Fox) already knew about him and, when he called to ask about taking him up the road, it was a no-brainer.

We wouldn’t have let him join just any club in Scotland. We did our homework.

“I know Charlie (Mulgrew) is up there, who has a lot of experience. (Ryan) Edwards is a good leader as well. Loick will be in good company.

I’m grateful to Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and Foxy for giving Loick the chance to go up there and work in a really positive, demanding environment.

“They put a lot of groundwork in to make this deal happen and we were happy for him to go to United ahead of any club in England. He’ll be well looked after — but also tested.

