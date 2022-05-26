EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham talks Hertha Berlin survival, Erling Haaland’s Dortmund shirt and ultimate management dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham talks Hertha Berlin survival, Erling Haaland’s Dortmund shirt and ultimate management dream

By Alan Temple
May 26 2022, 7.30am Updated: May 26 2022, 10.54am
Hertha celebrate survival
The party raged on in Hamburg as Mark Fotheringham made his exit.

Hertha Berlin had just stunned their hosts 2-0 in front of an expectant 57,000 attendance at the Volksparkstadion to secure Bundesliga survival.

The raucous celebrations went long into the night.

But Hertha’s Dundee-born assistant manager was already on the road, driving through the night back to Berlin. A quick turnaround and it was off to the airport. Job done. Home time.

“It’s been a long 12 weeks and my three boys need their dad,” Fotheringham told Courier Sport. “Although they have been on the phone a lot, saying things like: ‘Dad, can you get us [Erling] Haaland’s Dortmund shirt?’”

Sadly, Fotheringham was too busy trying to find a way to shackle Manchester City’s incoming superstar to grab the garment earlier this month.

But that was about his only failure during a nerve-shredding stint with Hertha.

Berlin pride

Taking over a team that had lost eight of its previous 10 games (including two 4-1 defeats and a 6-1 hammering at home) veteran boss Felix Magath and Fotheringham brought structure and organisation to the side following their arrival on March 13.

Vital victories against the likes of Stuttgart, Augsburg and Hoffenheim followed before seeing off Hamburg 2-1 on aggregate in the decisive play-off.

Fotheringham imparts instructions
“I’m so proud of the job we did and so happy for that group of players,” he continued. “We came in to a tough situation, with the team losing games and shipping goals.

“But we addressed some issues and put our heart and soul into the club — and the players gave us everything in return.

“To have kept Hertha in the Bundesliga — especially while working with a manager like Felix Magath — is special. Felix is the King of Germany. He is one of the great names of German football.

“It’s simple: you’ll just not work for him if you’re not at the top level.

“His demands are unreal. He’ll never tell you ‘well done’, he just demands you do even better. If you can work for the boss, you can work for anyone!”

English ambition

The former Dundee, United and Celtic midfielder now boasts a coaching CV that includes stints at Karlsruhe, Ingolstadt, Hertha and even a voluntary spell with Cowdenbeath.

Fotheringham, left, gives advice to Magath
It has been a patient, gradual process for the 38-year-old.

However, his time at the Olympiastadion — which included effectively managing the side to victory against Hoffenheim when Magath contracted Covid — has convinced him he is ready to be a manager in his own right, preferably in England.

“I told everyone back in Scotland that I would coach in the Bundesliga and I can now say that I’ve done that,” he added.

“I’m not talking about what I can do. I’m actually doing it. A lot of people can talk a good game or analyse a game on their laptop — but I like being on the training field with the players, living and breathing it.

“I feel like this experience at Hertha has opened up so many options for me. I’ve always said I was on a path, and it was all a development process, but with the feedback I’ve had from some unbelievable players, I feel ready to take my chance.”

Strong bond: Fotheringham and Czech defender Peter Pekarik
He continued: “My target is to work in England.

“I want to go into a club there and bring a German style of football to England. That might seem strange, being a Scottish guy, but all my development has been in Germany.

“I fell in love with the football when I went from Dundee to Freiburg [as a player] and I’m passionate about bringing that style to England.

“I’ve had an apprenticeship that most people could only dream of and, although I know I’ve still got things I need to work on, I know I’m ready.”

VIDEO: Ex-Dundee star Mark Fotheringham gives press conference in GERMAN ahead of Hertha Berlin dugout debut

