VIDEO: Ex-Dundee star Mark Fotheringham gives press conference in GERMAN ahead of Hertha Berlin dugout debut

Ex-Dundee and Dundee United star Mark Fotheringham is set to make his Bundesliga dugout debut on Saturday.

And the coach warmed up by delivering his Hertha Berlin pre-match press conference in German.

Dundee-born Fotheringham will take charge of Hertha in their clash with Hoffenheim this weekend after gaffer Felix Magath, who was appointed manager of the club just five days ago, tested positive for Covid.

Magath, who immediately appointed the former Dark Blues, Terrors, Celtic and Fulham midfielder as his right-hand man, cited the Scots coach’s “perfect German” upon announcing his appointment as No. 2.

And the ex-Cowdenbeath assistant boss lived up to his billing at his first press conference, addressing the German media in their native tongue.

With relegation-threatened Hertha facing a fight to stay in the Bundesliga, Fotheringham, who has previously coached in Germany with Karlsruher and FC Ingolstadt, told them: “It’s not an easy situation, but my focus is on influencing what we can bring to the pitch on the weekend.

“We have seen some good work in training this week, which I’m very pleased with.

“Before we talk about who will play on the weekend, we have to wait and see how training goes today.

“Who looks hungry, who will be able to help the team? I’m fully focused on making sure the lads are as well prepared as possible for the game.”