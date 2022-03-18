VIDEO: Ex-Dundee star Mark Fotheringham gives press conference in GERMAN ahead of Hertha Berlin dugout debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
VIDEO: Ex-Dundee star Mark Fotheringham gives press conference in GERMAN ahead of Hertha Berlin dugout debut

By Sean Hamilton
March 18 2022, 3.01pm Updated: March 18 2022, 4.36pm
Fotheringham on the sidelines with Karlsruhe
Mark Fotheringham on the sidelines with Karlsruher, during a prior coaching spell in Germany

Ex-Dundee and Dundee United star Mark Fotheringham is set to make his Bundesliga dugout debut on Saturday.

And the coach warmed up by delivering his Hertha Berlin pre-match press conference in German.

Dundee-born Fotheringham will take charge of Hertha in their clash with Hoffenheim this weekend after gaffer Felix Magath, who was appointed manager of the club just five days ago, tested positive for Covid.

Magath, who immediately appointed the former Dark Blues, Terrors, Celtic and Fulham midfielder as his right-hand man, cited the Scots coach’s “perfect German” upon announcing his appointment as No. 2.

And the ex-Cowdenbeath assistant boss lived up to his billing at his first press conference, addressing the German media in their native tongue.

With relegation-threatened Hertha facing a fight to stay in the Bundesliga, Fotheringham, who has previously coached in Germany with Karlsruher and FC Ingolstadt, told them: “It’s not an easy situation, but my focus is on influencing what we can bring to the pitch on the weekend.

“We have seen some good work in training this week, which I’m very pleased with.

“Before we talk about who will play on the weekend, we have to wait and see how training goes today.

“Who looks hungry, who will be able to help the team? I’m fully focused on making sure the lads are as well prepared as possible for the game.”

Mark Fotheringham: I WILL coach in the German Bundesliga – but I have a dream to manage in Scotland

