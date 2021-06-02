Mark Fotheringham has turned down the opportunity to remain at Ingolstadt after helping them win promotion to the German second tier.

Die Schanzer saw off Osnabruck 4-3 on aggregate in a breathless playoff tie over the weekend to earn their place in the 2.Bundesliga for next term.

However, manager Tomas Oral was unable to reach an agreement with club chiefs regarding a new contract and left the Bavarian outfit by mutual consent on Wednesday morning.

Courier Sport has learned that Fotheringham – long-time assistant to Oral – was offered a three-year deal and increased coaching responsibilities to remain at Ingolstadt.

However, the former Dundee and Celtic midfielder has decided to step down alongside Oral as the dugout duo weigh up their next move, with remaining in Germany the most likely outcome.

Fotheringham, 37, has already enjoyed coaching stints with Fulham, Karlsruhe, Cowdenbeath and Ingolstadt.

A varied playing career saw the ex-Scotland under-21 internationalist turn out for the likes of Celtic, Norwich, Freiburg and Anorthosis Famagusta.