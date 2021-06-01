Dundee confirm Luke McCowan capture as James McPake hails ‘young’, ‘hungry’ star

Dundee have confirmed the signing of former Ayr United star Luke McCowan.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks with the Honest Men and notched nine goals last season.

His sparkling form also attracted interest from Dundee United – as revealed in the Courier – but the attacker will be playing his football at Dens Park next season after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Luke McCowan on a two year deal #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/cd9cUeFmJh pic.twitter.com/S4zWkmv5Ly — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 1, 2021

McCowan becomes Dee gaffer James McPake’s first recruit of the summer, with more new faces expected as the Dee tool up for a tilt at the Premiership.

He said: “Luke will bring a lot to Dundee. He’s a very good player who caused us massive problems over the last two years.

“He is a player we identified a while ago and have been trying to get. I spoke to Mark Kerr about him a while ago, even before Mark was manager at Ayr.

“I’m delighted we got it over the line because there were a few clubs interested in him.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and the right type of player.

“He gives us something different on the other side of the pitch from Paul McMullan.

“We are delighted to get him here.”