New owner for Spar convenience store in Edzell

The Spar convenience store in Edzell, Angus, has changed hands.

It has been owned and operated by Caroline Hamilton for over 12 years.

The shop underwent an internal refurbishment five years ago.

The new owner is Kumar Sekar, from Aberdeen, who bought the business for an undisclosed price.

The business was advertised for sale through Christie & Co.

Liam Bain, the business agent who handled the sale, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to acquire a freehold business that is heavily replied on by the local community.

“An offer was accepted weeks after it initial came to market. With its scope to increase turnover further, we would like to wish the new owner all the best.”