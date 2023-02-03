New owner for Spar convenience store in Edzell By Rob McLaren February 3 2023, 11.04am 0 Edzell Spar has changed hands. Image: Christie & Co. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Spar convenience store in Edzell, Angus, has changed hands. It has been owned and operated by Caroline Hamilton for over 12 years. The shop underwent an internal refurbishment five years ago. The new owner is Kumar Sekar, from Aberdeen, who bought the business for an undisclosed price. The business was advertised for sale through Christie & Co. Liam Bain, the business agent who handled the sale, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to acquire a freehold business that is heavily replied on by the local community. “An offer was accepted weeks after it initial came to market. With its scope to increase turnover further, we would like to wish the new owner all the best.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition ‘Complaints to Energy Ombudsman topped 100,000 last year’ Boris Johnson backs tax cuts to boost economic growth Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets Plunging pound helps push FTSE to record close Maintenance workers on Elizabeth Line to stage 24-hour strike BP to be shot into spotlight with expected bumper profits set to be revealed FTSE 100 hits record as traders celebrate easing recession fears Suppliers opposed extra protections against force-fitting prepayment meters Dundee's Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation Most Read 1 Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot 2 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 3 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 4 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 5 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 6 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 7 Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told 8 ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital 9 Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass 10 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street More from The Courier 'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer… Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind… Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US… Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date… Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up… TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings Editor's Picks Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action £200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 3 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 4 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 5 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 6 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 7 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 8 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 9 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers 10 Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson