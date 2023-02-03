Willie Stewart: Caddie who worked with stars at St Andrews Old Course dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willie Stewart: Caddie who worked with stars at St Andrews Old Course dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 3 2023, 11.45am
Willie Stewart caddied at St Andrews for 34 years.
Willie Stewart caddied at St Andrews for 34 years.

Caddie Willie Stewart, who has died aged 65, was at his most relaxed on St Andrews Old Course, the most famous golf links in the world.

But he had little time for the traditions of souvenir photographs on the Swilcan Bridge and was always known to made a sharp exit from the 18th by another route.

That is until he caddied for one of his heroes and he raced onto the bridge for a photoshoot.

Fraser Riddler, St Andrews caddie manager, told Willie’s funeral service: “He had no time for fluffing about taking photos on the Swilcan Bridge, except for one day when he sprinted off, put his bag down, went up and the bridge and got ready for a photograph.

“Who was this person he was so keen to be photographed with? Was is Tiger, or Jack? No it was Anton du Beke from Strictly Come Dancing.”

Fraser, flanked by fellow caddies, paid tribute to Willie who died from cancer.

Willie Stewart with American actor Dennis Hopper.

“Willie was very proud of playing his part in fulfilling people’s lifelong dreams of playing the Old Course.

“He caddied for thousands of golfers and was a tough judge of golfing ability.”

Willie, who had caddied for 34 years, was born in Inverness in 1957, one of six children of Edward and Frances Stewart.

Highland childhood

His father was a landscape gardener and in the time before the Kessock Bridge was built, he enjoyed many childhood days taking the ferry to the Black Isle.

Both a lover of the outdoors and of animals, Willie had an ambition to become a zookeeper but the opportunity never arose and instead, he worked after school at Timpson’s shoe repair shop before starting work full time as a railway linesman.

His work took him to England but he returned to Scotland to start work as a porter at Russacks Hotel in St Andrews.

Willie Stewart with singer Justin Timberlake.

Not longer after, he met Louise during as night out at St Andrews Social Club.

She was mother to Michael and the couple went on to have another two of a family; Stacey, whose partner is Ronnie, and Lisa, whose partner is Brian.

Sadly, Michael, Willie’s stepson, died prematurely and Willie guided the family through this heartbreaking time.

He left Russacks to join the caddie staff and although he had little experience, he was a quick learner and, in time, became one of the few top 30 caddies guaranteed an early morning start time.

Willie Stewart with former footballer Jamie Redknapp, left, and DJ Chris Evans.

Willie rubbed  shoulders with golf’s aristocracy and some of the biggest names in showbusiness including Justin Timberlake.

Despite mixing with the famous, it was family life that mattered most to Willie and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Fraser said Willie will also be remembered for going out of his way to welcome new caddies to the shack and sharing his knowledge of the course.

Willie was grandfather to Alexis, Ronnie, Reuben, Colton, and Callan.

