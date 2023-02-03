Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stir fries are an energy-efficient way to cook and this recipe for mushroom and green bean stir-fry is quick and healthy.

Kikkoman soy sauce and mushrooms are both rich in umami, so they make a great combination – use any kind of mushrooms you like, or a mixture, to create this dish that is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

This recipe is quick and healthy, like many others you can try your hand at on our website.

Simple mushroom and green bean stir-fry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

300g long-grain rice

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300g fresh green beans

1 small onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

300g fresh mushrooms of choice

1 tsp finely chopped fresh ginger

3 spring onions, sliced

Sesame seeds and chilli flakes, to garnish (optional)

For the sauce:

1 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce or more to taste

6 tbsp water

2-4 tbsp brown sugar

1½ tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp sesame oil

Method

Cook the rice according to the pack instructions, then drain. Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Feel free to adjust the measurements according to your desired taste. Set aside. Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or wok over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add one tbsp of the oil. Add the green beans. Leave untouched for two-three minutes, or until browned on one side. Move the beans around and repeat this step until the beans are blistered and slightly wrinkly, around five to six minutes in total. Remove the beans from the pan and set aside. Add the remaining oil to the frying pan or wok. Over a high heat, fry the onion and garlic for one to two minutes. Add the pepper and fry for two minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for two to three minutes until tender. Add the ginger. Give the sauce a good mix to make sure none of the cornflour is stuck at the bottom of the bowl, then pour into the pan. Mix well and lower the heat

as the sauce thickens. Add the green beans and mix well to coat in the sauce. Add more water to thin out the sauce if you like. This can also help deglaze the pan. Mix well. Scatter over the spring onions and serve the stir fry with the rice, garnished with sesame seeds and chilli flakes if desired.