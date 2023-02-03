Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses

By Brian Stormont
February 3 2023, 11.45am
Mushroom and green bean stir-fry. Image: Kikkoman
Mushroom and green bean stir-fry. Image: Kikkoman

Stir fries are an energy-efficient way to cook and this recipe for mushroom and green bean stir-fry is quick and healthy.

Kikkoman soy sauce and mushrooms are both rich in umami, so they make a great combination – use any kind of mushrooms you like, or a mixture, to create this dish that is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

This recipe is quick and healthy, like many others you can try your hand at on our website.

Simple mushroom and green bean stir-fry

(Serves 4)

Mushroom and green bean stir-fry. Image: Kikkoman

Ingredients

  • 300g long-grain rice
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 300g fresh green beans
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced
  • 300g fresh mushrooms of choice
  • 1 tsp finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • Sesame seeds and chilli flakes, to garnish (optional)

For the sauce:

  • 1 tbsp Kikkoman Soy Sauce or more to taste
  • 6 tbsp water
  • 2-4 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1½ tbsp cornflour
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil

Method

  1. Cook the rice according to the pack instructions, then drain.
  2. Mix all the sauce ingredients together in a bowl. Feel free to adjust the measurements according to your desired taste. Set aside.
  3. Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or wok over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add one tbsp of the oil. Add the green beans. Leave untouched for two-three minutes, or until browned on one side. Move the beans around and repeat this step until the beans are blistered and slightly wrinkly, around five to six minutes in total. Remove the beans from the pan and set aside.
  4. Add the remaining oil to the frying pan or wok. Over a high heat, fry the onion and garlic for one to two minutes. Add the pepper and fry for two minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for two to three minutes until tender. Add the ginger.
  5. Give the sauce a good mix to make sure none of the cornflour is stuck at the bottom of the bowl, then pour into the pan. Mix well and lower the heat
    as the sauce thickens.
  6. Add the green beans and mix well to coat in the sauce. Add more water to thin out the sauce if you like. This can also help deglaze the pan. Mix well.
  7. Scatter over the spring onions and serve the stir fry with the rice, garnished with sesame seeds and chilli flakes if desired.

