Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Fotheringham named manager of English Championship side

Former Dundee and United midfielder Mark Fotheringham has been appointed head coach of Huddersfield Town.

Fotheringham, 38, replaces Danny Schofield with the Terriers toiling in 23rd place in the English Championship.

The ex-Celtic, Norwich and Anorthosis Famagusta playmaker most recently served as assistant boss to legendary manager Felix Magath as Hertha Berlin secured Bundesliga survival last term.

That further bolstered his fine reputation in Germany, fostered during spells on the staff at Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe.

Fotheringham was in the running to become Dunfermline gaffer following the dismissal of Peter Grant and, more recently, was reportedly close to taking the reins at Bochum.

However, Dundonian Fotheringham — who had a brief stint coaching with Cowdenbeath in 2017 — will now embark on his management career with Huddersfield.

‘An apprenticeship that most people could only dream of’

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport, Fotheringham recently spoke of his desire to boss south of the border.

He said: “My target is to work in England.

“I want to go into a club there and bring a German style of football to England. That might seem strange, being a Scottish guy, but all my development has been in Germany.

“I fell in love with the football when I went from Dundee to Freiburg [as a player] and I’m passionate about bringing that style to England.

“I’ve had an apprenticeship that most people could only dream of and, although I know I’ve still got things I need to work on, I know I’m ready.”