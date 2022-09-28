Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Fotheringham named manager of English Championship side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Mark Fotheringham named manager of English Championship side

By Alan Temple
September 28 2022, 12.09pm Updated: September 28 2022, 4.44pm
Time to take the plunge: Fotheringham
Time to take the plunge: Fotheringham

Former Dundee and United midfielder Mark Fotheringham has been appointed head coach of Huddersfield Town.

Fotheringham, 38, replaces Danny Schofield with the Terriers toiling in 23rd place in the English Championship.

The ex-Celtic, Norwich and Anorthosis Famagusta playmaker most recently served as assistant boss to legendary manager Felix Magath as Hertha Berlin secured Bundesliga survival last term.

That further bolstered his fine reputation in Germany, fostered during spells on the staff at Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe.

Mark Fotheringham and Hertha’s Czech defender Peter Pekarik

Fotheringham was in the running to become Dunfermline gaffer following the dismissal of Peter Grant and, more recently, was reportedly close to taking the reins at Bochum.

However, Dundonian Fotheringham — who had a brief stint coaching with Cowdenbeath in 2017 — will now embark on his management career with Huddersfield.

‘An apprenticeship that most people could only dream of’

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport, Fotheringham recently spoke of his desire to boss south of the border.

He said: “My target is to work in England.

“I want to go into a club there and bring a German style of football to England. That might seem strange, being a Scottish guy, but all my development has been in Germany.

“I fell in love with the football when I went from Dundee to Freiburg [as a player] and I’m passionate about bringing that style to England.

“I’ve had an apprenticeship that most people could only dream of and, although I know I’ve still got things I need to work on, I know I’m ready.”

