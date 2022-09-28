Forfar plan to transform historic Boyle Park keeper’s house goes back to square one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar plan to transform historic Boyle Park keeper’s house goes back to square one

By Graham Brown
September 28 2022, 12.39pm
The Boyle Park gate house in Forfar has been boarded up for years. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The Boyle Park gate house in Forfar has been boarded up for years. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Plans to turn a historic Forfar park keeper’s house into a showpiece eco home have gone back to the drawing board.

The Boyle Park gate lodge has lain empty for years.

But there were hopes it would soon be back in use as a showcase conversion of how old houses can be made eco-friendly.

Angus Council planned to transform the property for renting to a family with complex needs.

Boyle Park Forfar
Plans to develop the Boyle Park keeper’s house for a family with complex needs have fallen through. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media

It could have included retro-fit carbon saving measures such as solar panels and a heat pump system.

But housing bosses admit those plans have now been scrapped.

And there are also concerns the timetable for new affordable homes on the site of the town’s old Academy is slipping further away.

Gifted to town

The keeper’s house is on the Glamis Road entrance of the park named after Forfarian John Stewart Boyle.

He died in Glasgow in 1935, aged 84, but never forgot his Angus roots.

The park was opened in 1937, funded by his widow, Isabella.

But the substantial stone house has not been occupied for many years.

It was regularly targeted by vandals and there have been repeated calls to bring it back into use.

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine quizzed officers on how plans were progressing at the latest Angus Council communities committee on Tuesday.

Boyle Park Forfar
The impressive stone house sits at the entrance to Boyle Park in Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

And communities service leader Gavin Balfour admitted the original idea has been dumped.

“This has been with us for a while,” he said.

“We’ve been looking at a number of complex aids and adaptation cases that we were going to convert the building for, along with an extension.

“That has been exhausted and hasn’t materialised.

“What we’re going to do is make it a four-bed house for general needs.”

But he wasn’t able to give a firm timescale for the project.

One local who lives nearby said it was frustrating to see the project delayed again.

“This is a cracking old house and could be perfect for a family,” they said.

“People are crying out for good homes right across Angus and so it’s not acceptable that we’re now told it’s back to the drawing board.

“It’s been lying empty for so long there are some who are wondering if it will ever be done.”

Old Academy site delay

And more than 40 new affordable homes for the site of the former Forfar Academy could be four years away.

The council built a new early years centre on part of the Taylor Street site which was cleared after Forfar Community Campus opened in 2016.

Forfar Academy demolition
The former Forfar Academy was demolished in 2017. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But nearly 20,000 square metres of the old school site was left vacant.

The council is planning to build up to 43 houses in the £8 million project.

Around £3m of that will come from a Scottish Government affordable housing grant.

The authority’s housing capital plan shows the first £1.5m earmarked for spending on the scheme in 2025/26, with the rest to follow in later years.

Editor's Picks