COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues

By The Courier
September 28 2022, 12.40pm
St Andrews University students during the protest.
St Andrews University students during the protest.

Protest is a rite of passage for many students.

But recent demonstrations in St Andrews have caught the public’s attention since they focus not on social issues but on claims of a “housing crisis” in one of Scotland’s most desirable towns.

Students marched on university principal Sally Mapstone’s home in St Andrews and told reporters a lack of suitable accommodation locally had forced some to move as far away as Dundee.

The upset is understandable.

St Andrews students gathered outside the university principal, Sally Mapstone's, house
St Andrews students gathered outside the university principal, Sally Mapstone’s, house to demand affordable housing.

Living close to campus has all kinds of benefits when it comes to cost, convenience and a sense of community.

But many of the factors here are beyond the control of St Andrews University, which insists its teams have worked tirelessly to find suitable accommodation.

A Fife Council cap on the number of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in St Andrews has led to an estimated 200 bedrooms going unoccupied as private landlords take steps to avoid falling foul of the rules.

Changes to the law in Scotland, which put more power in the hands of tenants, also mean more private landlords are choosing to let their properties via the lucrative Airbnb market, instead of to students.

There are other factors putting pressures on university towns across the UK.

Protestors stopped outside the St Andrews University Principal’s home.

St Andrews, small in size, popular with visitors and famed for being the alma mater of a future king and queen, is perhaps suffering them more visibly.

But a vibrant student community can be a valuable asset to its surroundings, socially, culturally and economically.

And the protesters in St Andrews have done a service to their town by turning a spotlight on these issues.

Far worse places than Dundee for St Andrews students

Those with the the power to bring about change would be well advised to work with the students and the university on the necessary solutions.

And one final thought on the matter.

Some commentators have thrown up their hands in horror at the notion of St Andrews students being forced to commute from Dundee, as if living in Scotland’s coolest little city was a punishment.

Maybe those who get a taste for Dundee’s numerous attractions will quickly realise there are far worse places to wind up.

